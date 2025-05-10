Disney Unveils Plans for Theme Park and Resort in Abu Dhabi

Well, this week, Disney made the news of the year with plans to build a new theme park resort in Abu Dhabi. This represents a huge creative expansion of their global entertainment portfolio. The announcement comes after years of focused advocacy and planning. The seeds of my interest in the United Arab Emirates were planted back in 2017 or 2018. This venture will become Disney’s seventh theme park destination worldwide, further solidifying the company’s commitment to grow its international presence.

COVID-19 delayed the development of the luxury resort. A leadership transition within the company exacerbated the delays. Even Disney’s new CEO, Bob Iger, was enthusiastic about the project. He views it as an excellent opportunity to visit an area rich in culture with a long tradition of valuing arts and culture.

Bob Iger’s Vision for the Project

“This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity,” – Bob Iger.

The new mega-resort will be built on Yas Island. This colorful and cultural hub is home to Abu Dhabi’s biggest shopping mall, and one of the UAE’s most lauded golf courses. Smartly, the UAE targets a HUGE audience. About a third of the world’s population is within a four-hour flight from it. Home to one of the world’s most addressable tourism markets, the region welcomes resources of over 500 million visitor arrivals. This has created the ideal environment for Disney’s newest project.

Disney’s vision for the resort envisions a mix of modern design and innovative tech. More than anything, it’s looking to create highly transportive entertainment spectacles. These experiences will be layered and presented as they have never been seen before in its current offerings. According to Disney’s Josh D’Amaro, this groundbreaking destination represents “a new frontier in theme park development.”

Disney typically takes 18 months to two years from concept to design to construction for a new resort. After that, depending on the project, construction is typically five years or more. The company’s Imagineers are currently hard at work designing the new Abu Dhabi theme park. Their efforts demonstrate that much has already gone farther than a baby step toward progress.

Bob Iger emphasized the importance of experiences within Disney’s business model, noting that this venture could act as a critical growth platform moving forward. He stated, “Experiences is obviously a critical business for Disney and an important growth platform.”

Economic Uncertainties and Strong Earnings

Despite all of this, Iger remains upbeat concerning the company’s resolve and fortitude. We agree that macroeconomic uncertainties and market competitive pressures are concerns that merit constant vigilance. He pointed to strong earnings and strong second half bookings at Walt Disney World as signs of Disney’s strength.

The Abu Dhabi project is central to Disney’s strategy. The firm certainly has ambitions to be a market leader in the UAE. Over the last several years, though, the company has started to build new ground-up retail. It’s birthed first-run touring productions of hit family shows such as Broadway’s “The Lion King” and “Disney on Ice.”

Meanwhile, Disney World is prepping for a thrilling expansion. Stakeholders and fans alike can’t wait to see all that this glamorous new resort will contribute to the region.

Author’s Opinion Disney’s new theme park resort in Abu Dhabi marks a bold expansion into a region with immense potential. By tapping into the UAE’s tourism market, Disney is positioning itself to become a dominant force in the Middle East. While the project’s delays have been notable, the company’s vision of blending innovative tech and cultural experiences could redefine theme park entertainment, offering a unique opportunity for growth in an increasingly competitive industry.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.