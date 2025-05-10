DMR News

Energy Star Program Faces Potential Shutdown Under Trump Administration

Yasmeeta Oon

May 10, 2025

Sadly, the Trump administration is reportedly considering phasing out the Energy Star program entirely. This program has gained national acclaim among both consumers and their representatives for saving consumers hundreds of millions of dollars. The program, known for its distinctive yellow labels on appliances and electronics sold across the United States, informs consumers about their expected energy costs based on typical usage. Paula Glover, president of the nonprofit coalition Alliance to Save Energy, emphasizes that eliminating this program would contradict the administration’s commitments to reduce household energy expenses.

Return on Investment of Energy Star

Today the Energy Star program operates on a shoestring annual budget of $32 million. Main Street Money, despite this limitation, actually packs a strong return on investment. In fact, as Glover told us, for every federal dollar we invest in the program, we save consumers a jaw-dropping $350 per federal dollar spent. That’s a return of roughly $11 back to the economy for every $1 invested by the federal government. As Congress moves toward a formula dissolution of this vital program, advocates are concerned. They believe that it sets back the backdrop to encourage energy conservation.

“Eliminating the Energy Star program would directly contradict this administration’s promise to reduce household energy costs.” – Paula Glover

Those yellow Energy Star labels have helped light consumers’ shopping paths straight to savings. They provide important signals of future energy savings for new appliances or electronics. Escalating energy expenses and increasing awareness of environmental impacts threaten the program’s viability. The administration is currently considering their options to figure out the optimal path forward.

What The Author Thinks

Phasing out the Energy Star program would be a significant mistake, as it directly benefits consumers and the economy by encouraging energy efficiency and saving households hundreds of millions of dollars. The program not only helps reduce energy costs but also promotes environmental sustainability, aligning with long-term goals to mitigate climate change. The return on investment proves its worth, and eliminating it would contradict promises to lower household energy expenses.

Featured image credit: Utility Dive

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

