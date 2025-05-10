Amazon Invests $4B to Launch AWS Infrastructure Region in Chile

While at COP28, Amazon announced a $4 billion investment to build out its Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure in Chile. Onboarding AWS customers The new initiative facilitates engagement with both new and active AWS customers. It accomplishes this by using three availability zones, or clusters of separate data centers, as its new AWS region. This investment further reinforces Amazon’s pledge to be a catalyst for cloud technology growth throughout the entire Latin America region.

The new AWS region is poised to facilitate organizations in Chile by providing access to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. This announcement comes on the heels of AWS Local Zones, which lets customers access AWS services with single-digit millisecond latencies. Moreover, since launching AWS Outposts in Chile in 2021, Amazon has enabled businesses to extend their on-premises capabilities to the cloud, further integrating AWS services into the local market.

Prasad Kalyanaraman’s Vision for AWS Expansion

Prasad Kalyanaraman, the Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS, emphasized the importance of this expansion:

“The AWS South America (Chile) Region will help serve the fast-growing demand for cloud services across Latin America and in Chile with secure, reliable, and efficient cloud infrastructure.”

This sentiment speaks to the reality that organizations in every sector are becoming more dependent on the cloud to stay competitive. The new AWS region will increase security and reliability. It will ensure the most productive infrastructure possible to serve a wide array of business interests.

To reduce latency and improve performance for certain applications, AWS announced private connectivity options for customers in 2023—between their data centers or offices and AWS. This is a big step in increasing the flexibility of cloud services enterprises can access in Chile. Today, organizations of every size and sector can take advantage of these resources to boost growth, enhance productivity, and spark new innovation.

This investment marks not Amazon’s first investment into expanding the infrastructure of AWS in Chile. This announcement is in step with a more regional trend toward electrification. In 2021, Google Cloud took a notable step in the same direction by opening its first cloud region in Chile. Cloud service providers are preparing themselves for a bloody battle royale. In short, they are ready to capitalize on the surging demand for cloud-based solutions in Latin America.

The establishment of the new AWS region signifies Amazon’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers in Chile. With emerging technologies built on the transformational foundation of cloud computing, organizations can unleash their potential. A second major advantage is AWS Local Zones, which offer low-latency connectivity to AWS’ broader network.

What The Author Thinks Amazon’s $4 billion investment in AWS infrastructure in Chile is a strategic move that not only enhances the company’s presence in Latin America but also demonstrates its commitment to expanding cloud technology capabilities globally. By offering advanced services such as AI and machine learning, AWS is positioning itself as a critical player in the rapidly growing demand for cloud solutions in the region. However, as competition in Latin America heats up, the success of this expansion will depend on Amazon’s ability to maintain a competitive edge against other cloud service providers like Google Cloud.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

