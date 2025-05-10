Alphabet Shares Drop 7% After Apple’s Cue Predicts AI Will Replace Search Engines

Eddy Cue, the senior vice president of internet software and services at Apple Inc., has triggered a wave of uncertainty regarding traditional search engines. Delivering a keynote address at the South By Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, TX, on March 12, 2018, Cue made his conviction clear. He forecasted that artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will soon make obsolete traditional search engines such as Google. His comments have led to much speculation about what these regulatory efforts mean for the short- and long-term partnership between Apple and Google.

Cue, who is Apple’s services chief, sketched out his vision for how he sees search evolving at the event. He emphasized that AI offers capabilities far beyond those of standard search engines, potentially transforming how users access information online. His comments signal a huge change in the world of digital search. From the search marketer’s perspective, businesses that continue to operate under pre-chat paradigms will need to change today—or they’ll be left dangerously behind.

The Future of Apple’s Relationship with Google

The ramifications from Cue’s proclamations reach far past technological innovation. They even dare to question the future stability of Apple’s relationship with Google. This partnership has been a lynchpin for both companies. Google provides Apple’s Safari browser its default search engine as the default position. This collaboration creates large amounts of revenue when it comes to advertising and search-based services. Yet, with Cue’s claim that AI-based search engines could become dominant, the terms of this partnership would need to be reexamined.

Tech industry insiders are watching Cue’s statements, and what they may mean for future smart market trends. Some analysts argue that if Apple were to prioritize AI search capabilities, it could lead to the development of its own search engine solutions. This step would increase Apple’s independence from its competitor Google, drastically reshaping the competitive environment.

With the ongoing pace of advancement in generative AI technologies, the implications for search engines seem more and more dramatic. Companies that ignore innovation leave themselves vulnerable to disruption. New AI-driven replacements are filling the void with more streamlined, impactful and personalized user experiences. Cue’s conversation at SXSW represents an important, critical, inflection point. It’s a personal story that casts a wide net, highlighting the rapidly evolving and ever-fraught relationship between technology and our daily lives.

Author’s Opinion Eddy Cue’s comments about AI replacing traditional search engines signal a pivotal shift in the digital landscape. The growing influence of AI technology has the potential to revolutionize how we access and interact with information, pushing companies like Apple to reconsider their long-standing partnerships, particularly with Google. While the shift may lead to more personalized and efficient user experiences, it also raises concerns about monopolies, competition, and the future of the search industry.

Featured image credit: Manager Magazin

