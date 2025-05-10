DMR News

X-FLEXI Wins Global Blockchain Technology Innovation Award, Pioneering in a New Paradigm In Smart Grid Trading

May 10, 2025

At the 2025 Global Blockchain Technology Summit, fintech platform X-FLEXI (X-FX) was honored with the Global Blockchain Technology Innovation Award. The company stood out among numerous international contenders for its groundbreaking integration of AI-powered intelligent grid trading systems with blockchain technology.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Singapore, X-FLEXI was established by a team of scientists with academic backgrounds from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The company specializes in high-frequency trading, quantitative investment, and AI-driven strategy development and deployment. Its flagship product, the Intelligent Grid Trading System, seamlessly integrates advanced AI algorithms with the transparency and security of blockchain technology. The system delivers a fully automated, low-barrier, 24/7 trading solution, ideally suited for novice investors and long-term holders.

The platform leverages sophisticated mathematical modeling, trade depth forecasting, and adaptive strategy algorithms to identify market opportunities and execute arbitrage trades automatically. It supports multi-currency trading and intelligent switching across different exchanges. A built-in risk management system safeguards users against extreme market volatility, ensuring asset stability and capital preservation.

The judging panel for this year’s award included global experts in technology, economics, and industry leadership. Evaluation criteria encompassed technological innovation, practical utility, market influence, and global scalability. The panel unanimously recognized X-FLEXI’s contributions to the worldwide adoption of quantitative trading technologies and its role in advancing real-world blockchain applications in financial services.

To date, X-FLEXI has expanded its reach to over 70 countries and serves millions of users. Committed to its “User Profit First” philosophy, the platform adopts a profit-sharing model: it charges a 50% service fee only on users’ trading profits. No fees are incurred if no profits are made, thereby maximizing user benefits.

During the award ceremony, Dr. Santiago David, Founder and Chairman of X-FLEXI, stated:

“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. It represents a strong affirmation of our team’s long-standing commitment to technological innovation and global strategic execution. Moving forward, we will continue to empower investors worldwide through technology, making intelligent trading accessible to all.”

The summit brought together leading blockchain technology firms and investment institutions from around the globe, with in-depth discussions on key topics including blockchain finance, data security, and Web 3.0. X-FLEXI’s recognition became one of the event’s highlights, significantly boosting momentum behind its global growth strategy.

Looking ahead, X-FLEXI plans to accelerate its localization initiatives, deepen partnerships with international exchanges, and build a more open, secure, and efficient intelligent trading network—contributing to the evolution of the global digital economy.

For more information, please visit our official website: www.flexiible.com

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

