Figma Unveils ‘Vibe-Coding’ AI Feature for Software Design

Figma, a leading platform in collaborative interface design, has unveiled a groundbreaking artificial intelligence feature intended to simplify the process of building websites and applications. Coined as “vibe coding,” this innovative approach allows users to automate design tasks while inheriting existing design systems, setting it apart from third-party products like Vercel’s v0 and StackBlitz’s Bolt.new.

Dylan Field, co-founder and CEO of Figma, introduced the new feature in a blog post. He made this announcement during a raucous fireside conversation with Garry Tan, president and CEO of Y Combinator. With the introduction of this new tool, Figma has officially made its mark on the world of AI-assisted design. This AI-powered solution unlocks incredible efficiency gains for designers and developers alike.

The Growing Role of Designers in Software Development

Field further underscored the role that designers are increasingly playing in the changing landscape of software development. He stated, “The more time has gone on, the more that I’m confident in a designer’s role — and believe that it’s going to be one of the critical roles in building software in the future.”

Figma plans to roll out its AI code generation capabilities in the coming weeks, allowing for seamless integration into existing workflows. This new feature will make getting started even easier and accelerate your development progress and empower them to build more advanced applications without deep coding knowledge.

Aside from the new AI feature, Figma is beta testing “Figma Sites,” which will only be accessible with full seats. With this new offering, product capabilities are expanded for users. It continues our tradition of design and usability excellence that Figma is known for.

That’s one reason the tech industry is rushing to implement AI solutions. Figma’s effort really stands out because of its commitment to user experience and design integrity. Almost all of the current “vibe-coding” tools discussed below have a free/low-cost tier of use before you start needing to pay for heavier use. Figma’s approach supports this trend and helps users get the most out of their design systems already in place.

These features are rolled out as big moves from other major players are actively being formed and developed. They’ve had acquisition discussions with companies such as Windsurf and approached Cursor.

Author’s Opinion Figma’s introduction of AI-powered “vibe coding” is a game-changer for the design industry, positioning the company as a leader in AI-assisted design. By simplifying the process of building applications and websites, Figma is empowering designers and developers to produce high-quality work faster, while maintaining the integrity of their design systems. This move underscores the growing importance of design in the software development process, and it may set a new standard for how AI is integrated into design tools.

Featured image credit: Rootstrap

