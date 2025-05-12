iPhone Maker Foxconn Announces Plan to Build Mitsubishi EVs

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, has made further moves into EV production with an announcement that it plans to start making EVs for Mitsubishi Motors. In a big move, Foxconn has doubled down by growing its footprint in the automotive arena. To date, this move is specifically pointed at the rapidly growing competitive EV market.

Foxconn is the largest supplier for major technology companies including Apple. Most recently, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Motors. This memorandum of understanding sets the stage for greater cooperation in the development of future electric vehicle models. Foxconn is hoping to use its deep manufacturing experience in this new emerging field. Of these, the first of these models will be commercially available by the end of next year.

Foxconn’s Growing Ambitions in the Automotive Sector

Beyond its partnership with Mitsubishi, Foxconn has shown interest in purchasing a stake in Japan’s Nissan Motor. This initiative is an important step in the company’s ongoing commitment to the motor industry. It seeks to enhance its competitive advantage over other businesses of a similar ilk. The EV market is expanding rapidly! Foxconn now finds itself in fierce competition with mainland Chinese manufacturers who have quickly seized as much as half the market.

As the stock market continues to tell us, China has an iron grip on the global EV market. Companies like BYD are enjoying tremendous success and attracting new customers. Japanese automakers, such as Mitsubishi, are under more pressure than ever from these new mainland competitors. To remain relevant, they must innovate and adapt to the evolving landscape of electric mobility.

Given the extraordinary overall demand for electric vehicles, Foxconn’s entry into the EV sector is somewhat ironic. The company sees this as an opportunity to use the company’s long-standing infrastructure and intellectual resources to break into this growing market.

“Foxtron will provide design and manufacturing management services and this model is expected to enter the Australia and New Zealand markets in the second half of 2026,” – BBC News/João da Silva

This quote underscores Foxconn’s commitment to bringing new EV models to international markets, further highlighting the company’s ambitions beyond its traditional electronics manufacturing roots.

What The Author Thinks Foxconn’s bold move into the electric vehicle (EV) market represents a strategic shift that leverages its manufacturing expertise. However, the rapidly growing competition, especially from Chinese manufacturers, will test Foxconn’s ability to carve out a significant share in the EV sector. While Foxconn’s manufacturing prowess gives it an edge, the company will need to continuously innovate to compete with established players like BYD and adapt to the fast-evolving electric mobility landscape.

