Gymagination Announces Expansion with New Locations and Inclusive Programming for Children

Gymagination Expands to Meet Growing Demand for Non-Competitive, Inclusive Youth Programs

Gymagination, a pioneering gymnastics program that focuses on inclusivity, non-competition, and individualized attention, is proud to announce its expansion into new retail spaces and the introduction of enhanced programming for children ages 6 months to 12 years. Founded by Stayc Sharrow in 2003, the company began with a mission to offer non-competitive gymnastics to young children in the Dallas area. Today, Gymagination has grown into a well-respected community resource for children and families in Miami, FL, with a focus on inclusion and personal development for every child.

Founded on the belief that gymnastics should be accessible to all children, Gymagination continues to offer safe, non-competitive gymnastics and movement classes for kids of all abilities. This expansion includes the opening of a second retail space in 2023, which now offers specialized classes for children under 5 in one location and classes for 5-12-year-olds in another. With a commitment to keeping class sizes small and the instructor-to-student ratio high, Gymagination offers individualized attention to every child, a cornerstone of the program’s success.

A Program Rooted in Inclusion and Acceptance

Gymagination’s approach goes beyond physical activity—it is designed to be an inclusive space where children of all abilities can thrive. Founder Stayc Sharrow, who herself lives with autism spectrum disorder and the effects of a cycling accident that left her disabled, created the program with a focus on building confidence and personal development through movement. This focus on inclusivity is deeply personal for Stayc, who understands firsthand the importance of representation and acceptance.

“We believe in making a difference every day,” Stayc shares. “Inclusion and acceptance are not just for one month of the year, but something we practice every day. It’s about creating a space where every child is treated as a family member, not a number.”

Gymagination’s innovative programming reflects this dedication to inclusion. The program offers movement, gymnastics, NinjaZone, and Zumbini classes—each designed to meet the needs of children from diverse backgrounds, including those with developmental or physical challenges.

Building a Legacy of Care and Connection

Unlike other programs that may have large class sizes or focus on competition, Gymagination prides itself on a personalized, one-class-at-a-time approach. Each class is limited to just 12 children, with two teachers present to ensure each child receives the attention and support they deserve. The emphasis is always on fun, fitness, and fostering a love for movement, without the pressures of competition or performance.

“Many children come to us because they want a place where they can grow and learn at their own pace, without the stress of being judged or compared to others,” says Stayc. “We see every child as an individual and a member of our Gymagination family.”

Over the years, several gymnasts who started in the program have returned to teach and inspire the next generation. This success speaks to the strong sense of community and care fostered at Gymagination.

Expanding Opportunities for Families and Communities

In addition to gymnastics, Gymagination continues to offer a variety of classes for families, such as Zumbini, a parent-child Zumba program for children and their caregivers, and NinjaZone, which incorporates elements of gymnastics, martial arts, and obstacle courses designed for children aged 5-12. These classes have gained significant traction, especially as Gymagination continues to build its reputation for providing high-quality, accessible programming.

The company’s expansion is also supported by a dedicated team of nine staff members with backgrounds in nursing, paramedics, physical therapy, and occupational therapy, ensuring that all students receive care and support tailored to their needs.

About Gymagination

Founded in 2003 by Stayc Sharrow, Gymagination offers a range of inclusive gymnastics, movement, and music programs for children in the Miami, FL area. The program focuses on non-competitive, age-appropriate activities for children as young as 6 months, emphasizing personal growth, community, and inclusion. Gymagination operates two retail spaces, providing classes such as gymnastics, NinjaZone, Zumbini, and more. The program is designed to meet the needs of every child, regardless of their background or ability. Stayc Sharrow, a gymnast and applied behavior therapist, was the sole owner until 2018 when Michael Simpson joined the program in 2017 and Christen McKenna came aboard in 2018. The Gymagination team brings together individuals with a wide range of expertise, providing a nurturing environment where every child can reach their full potential.

