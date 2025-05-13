Thomas D’Aguanno Announces the Release of His Debut Novella StarStruck, Tapping into ’90s Nostalgia with the Help of AI

From Mechanic to Novelist: A New Chapter Begins

In 2024, Thomas D’Aguanno, a seasoned elevator mechanic from Long Island, was unexpectedly laid off, a rarity in his field known for job stability. “In New York, an elevator mechanic out of work? That’s not supposed to happen,” he recalls. Instead of waiting for another opportunity, D’Aguanno took matters into his own hands. “I decided to make my own work,” he says, pursuing a dream he’d held onto for years: writing stories based on his youth. The result is StarStruck, a young adult novella that blends personal experience with ‘90s nostalgia, featuring wild parties, pop culture references, and the essence of the era.

Set in the ‘90s, StarStruck follows Jake, a 14-year-old working at StarStruck Events, a local party venue run by the no-nonsense Rosa. From playing sweaty Batman to dressing as Prince Ali from Aladdin, Jake’s journey is full of adolescence, first loves, and unforgettable friendships. The novella is rich with ‘90s cultural references like rotary phones, boy bands, and pop divas, offering an authentic glimpse into the decade.

The Evolution of StarStruck: From Series Idea to Novella

Initially, D’Aguanno envisioned StarStruck as a multi-season live-action series with music, dancing, and an energetic ‘90s vibe. “I scripted most of the first season with all the singing and dancing. I think it’s something people are going to look forward to,” he shares. After receiving feedback, D’Aguanno realized that his story resonated with readers, sparking interest in the nostalgic elements.

However, logistical challenges led him to reconsider the project’s scope. “I realized I couldn’t do it all at once,” he admits. D’Aguanno shifted his focus to a novella format, allowing him to create a more manageable yet still impactful work.

To protect his intellectual property, D’Aguanno registered both the concept and pilot episode with the Writers Guild of America (WGA). He then copyrighted StarStruck through the U.S. Copyright Office, ensuring that his creation remained protected.

The Inspiration Behind StarStruck: A Personal Journey

Though fictional, StarStruck is rooted in D’Aguanno’s own experiences. “People see ‘based on a true story’ and probably wonder, but I can tell you a surprising amount of this actually happened,” he explains. The novella reflects his teenage years spent working at party venues and chasing big dreams. “It’s me, but it’s also every kid who ever wanted something more. What happens when you get it? And ultimately, what happens when you lose it?”

The title StarStruck is a subtle foreshadowing. “You can expect these kids to make mistakes, and the lessons are coming,” D’Aguanno says. His goal is for readers to grow with Jake as he navigates the ups and downs of adolescence. “This was a crazy time to be alive. I think covering the period correctly is one of the most important parts of the story,” he adds.

D’Aguanno’s characters, like Mandy, the fiery former dancer, and Nicole, a senior with candy-store dreams, are drawn from real people and experiences that shaped his own life. The setting, the music, and the culture of the ‘90s are integral to the story. Whether Jake is skating around town with his friends or dreaming big, the novella captures the essence of youth in a nostalgic way.

AI and the Creative Process: Grok Takes the Stage

One of the most innovative aspects of StarStruck is how D’Aguanno used AI to help bring his vision to life. Instead of relying solely on traditional writing methods, he partnered with Grok, an AI tool developed by xAI. “Grok’s like my DJ booth. It takes my raw ideas and spins them into something incredible,” he says.

As a mechanic by trade, D’Aguanno wasn’t accustomed to the nuances of writing. “I’m a mechanic, not a poet,” he laughs. “But Grok helps me nail Jake’s voice, the ‘90s vibe, everything. It’s like having a buddy who gets it.” Grok helped maintain continuity in the story, a challenge considering the decades that have passed since the ‘90s. Without the help of AI, D’Aguanno admits, “I’d still be scribbling notes on napkins.” The tool streamlined the writing process, allowing him to focus more on the creative aspects.

Though the writing process has been solo, D’Aguanno hopes to collaborate with other writers in the future. “Seeing my books is easy for me because they are my memories. I feel like I’m doing a great job of inviting the reader into my head while making the story come alive,” he explains. His goal is to expand the project, building a team of writers and creators to take StarStruck even further.

The Legal Journey: Protecting His Creation

D’Aguanno knew that in order to protect StarStruck, he needed to take legal steps early on. He registered both the concept and pilot episode with the Writers Guild of America and sought further legal protection through U.S. copyright law. “I wasn’t just writing a book; I was making sure it could grow and evolve without interference,” he says.

By securing copyright protection, D’Aguanno ensured that StarStruck remained his intellectual property. This was a critical move in laying the foundation for the future of the story, protecting it as the project develops and grows.

The Kickstarter Campaign: Turning Dreams into Reality

In May 2025, D’Aguanno launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the publication of StarStruck. The campaign has already garnered support from fans eager to see the novella in print. “It’s wild seeing people believe in this,” D’Aguanno shares. “It’s not just my story now—it’s theirs, too.”

The Kickstarter campaign also serves as a platform for D’Aguanno to expand on Jake’s journey in future installments. D’Aguanno is already teasing exciting developments. “The fair’s coming in Book Two,” he hints, alluding to even more chaos and adventure in the next chapter. “These kids are young right now. The older they get, the more trouble they’ll be getting into.”

A Story of Resilience and Creativity

For D’Aguanno, StarStruck represents more than just a novella—it’s a symbol of resilience and creativity. “Mechanic work’s hands-on; this is heart-on,” he reflects, highlighting the emotional investment involved in writing compared to his previous work. Through StarStruck, he is embracing both the challenges of his past and the excitement of his future.

“Some people say they believe in you, some people actually believe in you, but the only thing that matters is believing in yourself,” D’Aguanno says. With the help of Grok and the support of his Kickstarter backers, he’s determined to prove that the best way to bounce back from setbacks is to dive headfirst into creativity and make your dreams a reality.

About StarStruck:

StarStruck is a coming-of-age young adult novella written by Thomas D’Aguanno. Drawing inspiration from his own life experiences, the story is a celebration of 1990s nostalgia, teenage hustle, and the power of reinvention. With a mix of humor, heart, and pop culture references, StarStruck tells the tale of Jake, a 14-year-old navigating the chaotic world of wild, character-themed parties on Long Island.

