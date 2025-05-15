Mango Network Announces Expansion to Solana: First Multi-VM Blockchain Adds Support for Solana Virtual Machine (SVM)

Mango Network, the pioneering fully on-chain blockchain infrastructure supporting a Multi-VM architecture, is expanding to the Solana ecosystem by integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This major development addresses one of Web3’s most pressing challenges—liquidity fragmentation across blockchains—and positions Mango Network as the first public chain to natively support MoveVM, EVM, and now SVM within a unified, interoperable environment.

The Web3 Liquidity Bottleneck Meets a Multi-VM Solution

Over the past three years, Mango Network has been purpose-built to break down the technical silos between blockchain environments. By enabling interoperability across multiple virtual machines (VMs), Mango Network offers developers an open, secure, and high-performance foundation for cross-chain dApps. With the addition of SVM, the chain now supports smart contracts built with Solidity, Move, and Rust—vastly expanding development possibilities and ecosystem composability.

Mango Network: A Unified, Multi-VM Blockchain for the Future

Mango Network’s Multi-VM architecture combines cutting-edge technologies including MoveVM (from the Move language), Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and now the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Each VM brings complementary strengths:

MoveVM: Resource-oriented design for strong asset protection and contract security

EVM: The most mature and widely adopted virtual machine in blockchain

SVM: Industry-leading performance with parallel transaction execution via Solana’s Sealevel engine

This integration enables smart contracts across different VMs to coexist, interoperate, and call each other natively, offering developers flexibility without compromising on security or performance.

Groundbreaking Architecture: Shared State, Unified Accounts, and Seamless Cross-VM Calls

Key architectural features include:

Shared State Management: All VMs operate on the same underlying state, eliminating the need for external messaging between VMs.

Unified Account Model: Users can interact with any contract—whether built in Solidity, Rust, or Move—using a single account structure.

Cross-VM Calls: Smart contracts can natively call other contracts across VM boundaries, enhancing composability and reducing complexity.

Standardized Digital Assets: Assets can move across VM environments without wrapping or bridging, reducing cost and risk for users.

High Performance: 297,450 TPS Through Modular Design

Mango Network achieves a peak throughput of 297,450 transactions per second (TPS) through a modular architecture that optimizes execution, consensus, and data availability. Smart contract execution is streamlined by minimizing computation overhead, while advanced consensus mechanisms ensure rapid and reliable finality.

Cross-Chain Breakthrough: Solana Integration via ZK Rollup

Mango Network integrates with the Solana mainnet using ZK Rollup technology, enabling cross-chain interaction with SVM-based dApps. This facilitates:

Secure Cross-Chain Messaging: Events from Solana are captured and passed to Mango’s sequencer. Cross-VM Execution: Mango executes calls across MoveVM and SVM environments using native event emission and parsing. Seamless Deployment: Solana-based dApps can now be deployed and interact directly with Mango Network.

Strategic Expansion: Unlocking Solana’s DeFi and GameFi Potential

The SVM integration marks a new chapter in cross-chain ecosystem synergy. Developers on Solana can now bring their Rust-based applications into Mango’s interoperable environment, interacting directly with existing MoveVM and EVM contracts. This reduces migration costs and accelerates multi-chain dApp development.

An SVM Adapter Layer is under development to reconcile Solana’s parallel processing model with Mango’s Multi-VM architecture, setting the stage for future VM integrations (e.g., ZKVM, WASM). This modularity future-proofs Mango Network and reinforces its mission to become a full-chain infrastructure layer for Web3.

About Mango Network

Mango Network is a next-generation, fully on-chain blockchain infrastructure designed to support multiple virtual machines within a single interoperable framework. By integrating MoveVM, EVM, and SVM, Mango Network empowers developers with a diverse, high-performance, and composable platform for decentralized applications. With a focus on cross-chain liquidity, seamless VM interoperability, and developer flexibility, Mango Network is redefining blockchain scalability and modularity.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.