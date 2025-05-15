BYAA Collectives Announces 2025 Winners: Celebrating Global Visionary Artists Across Disciplines

BYAA Collectives ( www.byaacollectives.com ), an internationally renowned platform dedicated to honoring creative excellence, is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 awards. With many outstanding candidates from across the globe, this year’s program spotlights some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking artists through three prestigious categories: the American Art Elite Award, the Creative Mastery Award, and the Young Visionary Artist Award.

These honors recognize individuals who exemplify artistic innovation, cultural impact, and interdisciplinary exploration across fields such as visual arts, architecture, film, photography, design, music, and creative production.

2025 American Art Elite Award Winners

The highest distinction from BYAA, this award honors accomplished professionals with at least 3–5 years of demonstrated excellence in their creative field. Student entries are not eligible for this category.

· Xiaoyan Wei – Artist & Architectural Designer

· Yujian Cui – Photographer; Member of CalArts Photo Lab

· Nicholas Lundy – Watercolor Painter

· Jainika Shah – Architectural Designer

· Eva Wu – Film Director, USC Alumna, and Former NBA Team Content Creator

· Brandi Hofer – Renowned Artist & Muralist with over 20 years of experience

Each awardee will receive a crystal trophy, representing their lasting influence in the international creative community.

2025 Creative Mastery Award Winners

This category celebrates emerging and mid-career creatives whose interdisciplinary and socially impactful projects are redefining the boundaries of artistic expression.

Winners will be featured in BYAA’s digital exhibitions and gain access to global media exposure, mentorship programs, and collaborative opportunities.

· Annie Liang

· Carla Merchant

· Caiwei Chen

· Yu Chen

· Tuo Li

· Seyedsajad Jalalsadat

· Ruby Mountain

· Lucy Tian

· Shreyansh Onial

· Peiyang Li

· Jaewon Lee

· Heidi Wilson

· Yue Wang

· Xinni Liu

· Yueyi Zhang

2025 Young Visionary Artist Award & Honorable Mentions

This student-oriented award recognizes exceptional creative talent in Grades 7–12. Recipients are selected for their originality, motivation, and conceptual potential.

Award Recipients:

· Jikai Yang

· Tony Li

· Katherine Yao

· Yuk Man Lin

· Lezi Xue

· Vincent Shen

Honorable Mentions:

Yunning Sun, Sophia Li, Shenghao Gao, Yuewen Gong, and Cindy Zhou

About BYAA Collectives

Headquartered in Los Angeles, BYAA Collectives is a global arts initiative that promotes excellence in visual and interdisciplinary creative fields. In 2025, BYAA partnered with the Bridge Horizons Foundation, a nonprofit committed to educational access and youth empowerment, to help select this year’s rising stars.

Through its annual awards and showcases, BYAA provides artists at all stages with a prestigious platform for international recognition, growth, and mentorship. All admissions are reviewed by an esteemed panel of experts from leading institutions that includes top universities, design studios, museums, and film organizations.

Press Contact:

Media Relations

BYAA Collectives

info@byaacollectives.com

www.byaacollectives.com