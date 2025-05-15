Amaya Custom Cabinets Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in San Antonio’s Luxury Home Market

A Legacy of Precision and Craftsmanship

For 25 years, Amaya Custom Cabinets has been at the heart of luxury cabinetry in San Antonio, creating bespoke solutions that elevate homes throughout the San Antonio region. Founded by Danny and Linda Amaya in the early 2000s, the company has grown from a small workshop to a trusted partner for luxury home builders, interior designers, and discerning homeowners. The commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and personalized service has made Amaya Custom Cabinets one of the premier names in the industry, consistently exceeding client expectations.

Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for precision and attention to detail, traits that have kept them at the forefront of San Antonio’s cabinet manufacturing market. “Every cabinet we build is a product of passion and purpose,” said Danny Amaya, Founder of Amaya Custom Cabinets. “Our clients trust us to bring their visions to life, and we take that responsibility seriously. We don’t just make cabinets; we help create lasting home experiences.”

Amaya Custom Cabinets has worked with some of the most prestigious builders in the San Antonio region, including Burdick Custom Homes and McNair Custom Homes. These long-term relationships speak to the reliability and quality of Amaya Custom Cabinet’s work. San Antonio Builders choose Amaya Custom Cabinets because of the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering products that are as beautiful as they are functional—always on time, always on budget.

Award-Winning Craftsmanship Recognized in 2025

In a milestone year marking a quarter century of excellence, Amaya Custom Cabinets has also been named the Best Custom Cabinet Company in San Antonio of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious accolade recognizes Amaya’s unparalleled dedication to craftsmanship, precision, and superior client service in the luxury cabinetry industry.

Amaya’s product lines, including the innovative Lush Euro series, continue to set new standards in the market. The award honors not only the company’s exquisite design and production quality but also its reputation for delivering consistently outstanding results across a broad spectrum of custom home projects.

“Builders and homeowners alike know that quality cabinetry sets a home’s tone. Our job is to ensure every piece embodies your exact standards and taste—delivered flawlessly. This isn’t just about cabinetry; it’s about creating lasting impressions, elevating your home’s value, and enhancing your personal pride,” said Amaya. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible effort our team puts into every detail, every customer conversation, and every finished project.”

The award further cements Amaya Custom Cabinets as a leading force in the industry, celebrating a legacy defined by longevity, innovation, and client trust.

Pioneering Innovation in Cabinetry

While many cabinet makers focus on traditional designs, Amaya Custom Cabinets continuously pushes the envelope in both aesthetics and functionality. A standout example of the company’s innovation is the introduction of the Lush Euro line—a European-inspired, frameless cabinetry collection that blends contemporary design with Texas craftsmanship.

The Lush Euro line has garnered rave reviews for its modern appeal and superior craftsmanship, setting new standards for cabinetry in luxury homes. Amaya Custom Cabinets was the first to bring this sophisticated style to San Antonio, offering homeowners a unique blend of elegance and durability. The line’s sleek finishes, including high-gloss and textured laminate options, provide a modern and luxurious look that appeals to clients seeking the very best in home design.

“At Amaya Custom Cabinets, we believe in staying ahead of trends while maintaining our commitment to quality,” said Amaya. “Lush Euro represents a fusion of classic European elegance with the reliability and precision that our clients have come to expect from us.”

The Trusted Partner for Builders and Homeowners

What truly differentiates Amaya Custom Cabinets from its competitors is its dedication to building lasting relationships with clients. The company is known for its proactive communication, ensuring that builders and homeowners are always in the loop throughout the project. Amaya Custom Cabinets is the partner who picks up the phone, solves problems early, and delivers what’s promised. It’s a service that builders like John McNair of McNair Custom Homes value greatly.

“The reason we have trusted Amaya Custom Cabinets exclusively for over 20 years is they consistently deliver high-end cabinetry that makes our homes stand out and our customers thrilled. Their service is second to none,” said McNair.

The company’s emphasis on long-term relationships extends beyond just builders—it’s a commitment that resonates with San Antonio homeowners as well. One recent homeowner, Brian Young, stated that “we are very pleased with the results and can’t recommend Amaya Cabinets enough. They are top quality throughout the company.”

Customer-Centered Philosophy

At Amaya Custom Cabinets, the focus has always been on the client. From initial consultation to final installation, every step of the process is handled with care. Whether it’s a custom kitchen, bathroom vanity, or built-in cabinetry, the team ensures that each project is tailored to the client’s needs and style preferences. Amaya Custom Cabinets’ expert craftsmen use advanced CNC technology to create precise, custom pieces that fit perfectly into every space, eliminating the need for costly adjustments later.

The company’s dedication to service is evident in its growing list of repeat San Antonio clients, who return year after year for their cabinetry needs. Whether it’s a luxurious remodel or a new home build, Amaya Custom Cabinets consistently delivers high-quality, custom cabinetry that enhances the beauty and functionality of any space.

A Proudly Local Business

Amaya Custom Cabinets is deeply committed to the San Antonio community. As a locally owned business, the company supports the local economy and strives to maintain a positive impact on the region. By collaborating with local builders and designers, Amaya has become an integral part of San Antonio’s thriving luxury home market.

“We’re proud to be a part of this community and to play a role in the beautiful homes being built here,” said Amaya. “Our success is built on the trust and loyalty of our clients, and we take that responsibility seriously. Every project is an opportunity to create something truly special.”

Testimonials Speak Volumes

The testimonials from longtime clients like Burdick Custom Homes and Bryan Kruse of SPS Interior Designs speak volumes about the level of service and craftsmanship Amaya Custom Cabinets consistently delivers.

“Amaya Cabinets are my go to cabinet resource for over 25 years. True custom cabinets with impeccable quality and amazing finishes! I am never disappointed,” said Bryan Kruse of SPS Interior Design.

“Amaya Custom Cabinets did an amazing job at our Dominion Luxury Tour home,” said Burdick Custom Homes.

“I absolutely love all of the cabinets in the model!! They look amazing and the craftsmanship is top-notch! Thank you again for your clear communication and beautiful finished product,” said Tresha Massey of Casadomaine Custom Homes.

About Amaya Custom Cabinets

Amaya Custom Cabinets was founded in the early 2000s, serving San Antonio and the surrounding areas as a premier provider of custom cabinetry for residential homes. Known for craftsmanship, precision, and personalized service, the company has worked with top builders and designers throughout the region. With over 25 years of experience, Amaya Custom Cabinets continues to lead the industry in quality, reliability, and innovation.

