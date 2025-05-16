Chief Gavin Montgomery Announces Liongate Security’s Prominence as Atlanta’s Go-To Firm for Elite Protection Services

Raising the Standard of Private Security in the Entertainment Capital of the South

Chief Gavin Montgomery, a seasoned security expert and the founder of Liongate Security, has cemented his firm’s reputation as a top-tier provider of executive protection, event security, and tailored safety solutions for some of the entertainment industry’s most prominent figures. With more than a decade of experience in global security management and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Montgomery and his team have redefined what it means to protect the elite.

Founded in 2016, Liongate Security is widely regarded as a trusted name among high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, and entertainment professionals. Its growing influence and proven reliability have earned the company multiple multimillion-dollar accounts, overseeing security for more than 20 major event venues throughout Atlanta.

Executive Protection for Music Royalty and High-Profile Events

Montgomery’s extensive fieldwork includes accompanying A-list celebrities to some of the world’s most exclusive events, such as the Met Gala, ensuring their safety in the spotlight. He has also led security teams for world tours, protecting musical royalty and overseeing full-scale protection for artists during their travels and at high-profile events.

Liongate Security is responsible for providing 24/7 protection for numerous high-profile artists, managing their safety both at home and during their travels. This includes coordinating security during large-scale events and ensuring discreet, yet comprehensive protection tailored to each artist’s unique needs.

“Professionalism, discretion, and operational excellence are the cornerstones of what we do,” said Montgomery. “It’s not just about being present—it’s about creating a plan that anticipates risks before they materialize.”

A Career Forged in Discipline and Leadership

Montgomery brings a unique edge to the industry: a strong athletic background paired with rigorous tactical expertise. A four-year Division I basketball starter at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, he holds a B.S. in Communication and has built upon that foundation with advanced certifications in firearms, mixed martial arts, and private investigation.

His leadership has transformed Liongate Security from a local provider into an enterprise managing large-scale events exceeding 700 attendees, often in coordination with local law enforcement. His credentials include expert-level pistol and rifle certifications, close-quarters combat training, and licensure as a private investigator in Georgia.

Beyond the Field: Thought Leadership and Advocacy for Athletes

More than just a security executive, Chief Montgomery is also an emerging thought leader within the security industry. As the author of the upcoming book Doormen: The Way of the Gatekeeper, he explores the philosophy behind modern security work and advocates for increased athlete representation in the profession.

“Athletes are trained in focus, discipline, and responding under pressure—all of which are critical in executive protection,” said Montgomery. “We need to bring those skills into this field.”

In addition, Montgomery is the host of The Doormen Podcast on YouTube, where he discusses security, culture, and leadership through the lens of a frontline expert.

The Upcoming Book: Doormen: The Way of the Gatekeeper

Chief Gavin Montgomery’s latest project, Doormen: The Way of the Gatekeeper, blends his years of security expertise with his personal philosophy for managing both external and internal boundaries. The book introduces his GATEkeeper Method™, a five-part strategy that empowers readers to safeguard their five vital gates—Gaze, Atmosphere, Thoughts, Energy, and Speech. This method is designed to help individuals reclaim their personal power and move with clarity and purpose.

In this insightful and practical guide, Montgomery offers not just a manual for protecting others, but also a roadmap for strengthening one’s own boundaries—mental, emotional, and physical. From his experiences securing world tours and working with elite clients, Montgomery teaches the critical importance of guarding not just one’s physical space, but the mental and emotional energy we allow into our lives.

“It’s not just about shutting people out. It’s about protecting what’s within. And your future depends on it,” says Montgomery, emphasizing the book’s core message: the importance of protecting one’s peace.

Through anecdotes from his career, as well as the wisdom he has gained from his diverse training, Montgomery shares how individuals can apply the GATEkeeper Method™ to their everyday lives—whether they are creatives, entrepreneurs, athletes, or anyone seeking to reclaim their power and purpose.

A Brand Built on Trust and Performance

Liongate Security’s success is rooted in its ability to customize its approach to each client. Whether it’s managing crowd control at high-capacity venues or offering discreet residential surveillance for celebrity clientele, the company’s ethos remains unchanged: deliver exceptional security with integrity and foresight.

By working with venue staff, law enforcement, and internal security personnel, Montgomery has earned a reputation for seamless coordination, preventative strategies, and elite-level service delivery.

LionGate Security Named Best Bodyguard Service in Atlanta of 2025

LionGate Security is honored to be recognized as the Best Bodyguard Service in Atlanta of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award acknowledges the company’s outstanding dedication to providing unparalleled personal security and protection to its clients. Known for its highly trained and professional security personnel, LionGate Security consistently delivers top-quality service, ensuring safety and peace of mind for those who rely on its expertise.

About Liongate Security

Founded in 2016 by Chief Gavin Montgomery, Liongate Security is a premier provider of executive protection, event security, and high-profile personal safety services based in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm specializes in custom security plans for celebrities, executives, and public figures, with operations spanning concert tours, residential protection, and private engagements.

Media Contact

Name: Chief Gavin Montgomery

Email: liongatega@yahoo.com

Website: liongatesecurityatl.com

Website: chiefgavinmontgomery.com

Instagram: @liongatesecurity

Instagram: @ChiefGavinMont

Google Reviews: Liongate Security on Google