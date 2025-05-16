Schamet Horsfield Announces New Feminine Leadership Summit and Groundbreaking Emotional Healing Guidebook Launch

Empowering Women for a New Paradigm of Leadership

Schamet Horsfield, a leader in emotional and spiritual empowerment, has launched the Awaken the New Feminine Paradigm Leadership Summit, featuring 24 New Thought Leaders worldwide. The summit promotes a new model of feminine leadership based on emotional intelligence, intuition, and heart-centered empowerment. Inspired by the Dalai Lama’s quote, “The Western Woman will change the world,” Schamet encourages women to rise as changemakers.

Extended through June 8th, the summit aligns with Schamet’s free 3-Day Awaken the Empowered Leader Within Workshop (June 6–8), offering deeper training and practical steps for empowered leadership. An optional upgrade supports human trafficking awareness and prevention, reflecting Schamet’s commitment to impactful leadership through charitable giving.

With over 30 years of experience as an author, intuitive expert, and empowerment coach, Schamet guides people to transform emotional pain into power and purpose. Her latest guidebook integrates positive psychology, metaphysics, spirituality, mindfulness, generational healing, and intuition development, serving as a key resource for spiritual awakening and emotional growth.



Introducing the Wounds to Wisdom Oracle: A Tool for Transformation

Her upcoming Emotional/Spiritual Intelligence Guidebook, Wounds to Wisdom Oracle, offers a comprehensive guide to the spiritual awakening transformational journey. It blends metaphysical teachings with positive psychology and mindfulness practices to provide a step-by-step framework for emotional healing and transformation.

The Wounds to Wisdom Oracle is a prescriptive oracle deck and emotional/spiritual intelligence guidebook designed to help individuals navigate emotional landscapes with grace and resilience. This transformative tool invites users to view emotional wounds not as burdens but as rites of passage, offering a fresh perspective on how to convert pain into power and power into passionate purpose. Through embracing these shadows, Schamet encourages seekers to tap into their spiritual growth, turning “triggers” into treasures and wounds into wisdom.

The Wounds to Wisdom Oracle is available for pre-order, and Schamet encourages individuals to embark on their own emotional healing journey with this powerful tool, which includes intuitive exercises, journaling prompts, and guidance for navigating life’s challenges.

From Pain to Power to Passionate Purpose

Schamet Horsfield’s mission is to help others transform their wounds into wisdom and their wisdom into superpowers, guiding them to manifest their most abundant, soul-aligned lives. She compares herself to a lighthouse—standing tall and shining light to guide others safely through any challenges one might face in life. With deep intuition and compassion, Schamet helps clients recognize limiting beliefs and generational wounds, creating space for healing, transformation, and restored personal power.

With nearly 30 years of experience, including work as the private healer for film crews on movies like The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, she’s witnessed the life-changing impact of emotional and spiritual healing. Schamet empowers clients to see pain as a portal to power, enabling them to step into their highest potential and manifest their wildest dreams.

Her approach blends intuitive guidance with practical tools, making her a sought-after coach in emotional intelligence and personal transformation. Her new guidebook, Awaken the Oracle Within, dives deeper into intuition, quantum healing, and spirituality. Through her programs like the Wounds to Wisdom Oracle School, Schamet supports women and men in embodying heart-centered leadership, empowering them to live fully and make a meaningful impact.

Why Schamet Stands Out in the Spiritual Leadership Community

Schamet’s approach to leadership is heart-centered and soul-driven. Unlike many in the self-help and coaching industries, Schamet’s work is not motivated by money or fame, but by a deep, unwavering commitment to her mission. “This is my soul’s purpose,” Schamet explains. “I’m not here to create followers, but to empower people to step into their leadership and live out their passionate purpose.” Inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. Schamet not only has a dream, she has an empowered vision of equality and she is lit with passionate purpose. For her this is more than a summit. It is an empowered heart-led movement.

Her authenticity and dedication have earned her a dedicated following of clients and colleagues who deeply resonate with her message. Schamet’s ability to help people connect with their inner wisdom, heal past wounds, and become empowered co-creators of their lives sets her apart in a crowded market.

Upcoming Initiatives and Future Vision

Schamet Horsfield is dedicated to making a global impact through her Empowered Feminine Leadership Summit and ongoing work. She continues to publish healing resources and offers equitable payment options, including fundraising and donation-based access, to ensure her services are available worldwide.

Her upcoming Awaken the New Feminine Paradigm event features a free weekend online Empowerment workshop with summit speakers, providing a sacred space for attendees to connect with New Thought Leaders globally. This workshop, “Awaken the Empowered Leader Within,” equips participants with tools to keep their inner light shining and be resilient “lighthouses” even during challenging times.

“The time is now,” says Schamet. “Women have the power to lead change. The new feminine paradigm can heal and transform individuals, communities, and societies.”

With a vast network of spiritual leaders and a strong commitment to accessible transformation tools, Schamet Horsfield is positioned to create a lasting impact on feminine leadership and personal empowerment worldwide.

About Schamet Horsfield

Schamet Horsfield is a leading figure in emotional healing and spiritual empowerment. As the founder of Awaken the New Feminine Paradigm, Wounds to Wisdom Oracle, and Awaken the Oracle Within, Schamet empowers individuals, particularly women, to heal, align with their divine purpose, and step into their full leadership potential. With over 30 years of experience as an intuitive expert, clairvoyant empowerment coach, and author, Schamet’s work is rooted in unconditional love, kindness, and empowerment. Her offerings, including transformational workshops, online programs, and her oracle decks, have touched countless lives globally.

