ReconRig Begins Prototype Build of T.R.Ex. with Target Arm’s RALAR System

First-Ever Commercial Integration of Mobile Drone Launch from a Moving Trailer Underway

ReconRig, makers of modular, ballistics-resistant survival trailers, announced today that prototype development is officially underway for the first-ever T.R.Ex unit integrated with Target Arm’s RALAR technology—a groundbreaking system that enables drone launch and recovery from moving vehicles.

This milestone follows the transition of their previous Letter of Intent into a formal exclusive commercial agreement, securing Target Arm’s first retail integration of its patented RALAR system, which until now has only been available to military and aerospace entities.

“By embedding RALAR into our T.R.Ex platform, we’re building more than a survival trailer—we’re building a mobile, off-grid command center with dynamic aerial capabilities,” said Lance Reynolds, CEO of ReconRig. “This is the future of autonomous mobility for defense, disaster response, and advanced civilian use.”

Target Arm’s RALAR (Robotic Assisted Launch and Recovery) is the only system that can deploy and retrieve drones from moving vehicles across land, sea, and air—perfectly complementing the T.R.Ex, which is built for off-road, off-grid, bullet-resistant survival in the most rugged environments.

“This marks a new chapter for Target Arm,” said Jeffrey A. McChesney, Founder and CEO of Target Arm. “ReconRig’s T.R.Ex gives us the ideal platform to take RALAR to the commercial market. It’s more than a product—it’s a mobile force multiplier.”

The first prototype build will debut in 2025, with ReconRig and Target Arm jointly showcasing the unit at select tactical, defense, and innovation trade shows throughout the year.

About ReconRig

ReconRig designs tactical-grade, survival-ready travel trailers that offer off-road durability, off-grid autonomy, and ballistic protection. Their flagship model, the T.R.Ex survival trailer, serves military, expedition, and security markets. Learn more at https://www.reconrig.com/trex.

About Target Arm

Target Arm Inc. is the developer of Tular and RALAR, a patented system enabling autonomous drone launch and recovery from moving vehicles. RALAR is now entering the commercial market for the first time through this exclusive partnership.

Media Contact:

Christina Louise, COO

ReconRig

C.Louise@reconrigusa.com

816-442-0090

Website: www.reconrig.com

Follow ReconRig on Instagram @reconrigusa