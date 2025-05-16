DMR News

Freedom Forge Awarded Best Promotional Product Manufacturer in North Carolina 2025 by Evergreen Awards

May 16, 2025

Built in North Carolina, Trusted Everywhere

Founded and operating in Burnsville, Freedom Forge has earned its reputation as a dependable leader in custom-made promotional products. Specializing in hats, shirts, hoodies, tumblers, journals, and other branded gear, the company has developed strong relationships with customers statewide by consistently delivering products that authentically reflect their identity and mission. Businesses, churches, nonprofits, and first responders trust Freedom Forge to craft products that tell their stories, enhance their brands, and strengthen their communities.

Dedication to American-Made Craftsmanship

At the heart of Freedom Forge is a passion for quality and attention to detail. While materials and components are thoughtfully sourced from around the world, the primary production processes—including design, custom engraving, printing, and final assembly—are all conducted locally in Burnsville North Carolina. By maintaining an in-house, hands-on approach, Freedom Forge ensures rigorous quality control, precise craftsmanship, and rapid turnaround times. This commitment to local production allows the company to respond swiftly and effectively to client needs, delivering orders efficiently and reliably.

Personalized Products That Tell a Story

Freedom Forge distinguishes itself from competitors through a deeply personalized approach. The company’s expert team collaborates closely with each client to ensure every product truly embodies the organization’s core values and brand identity. From carefully placed logos on hats and hoodies to uniquely designed tumblers and journals, every item is thoughtfully customized to enhance visibility, foster unity, and leave a lasting impression. This tailored process ensures customers not only receive promotional gear but meaningful symbols of their mission and purpose.

Supporting Those Who Serve the Community

Central to Freedom Forge’s philosophy is the belief in supporting organizations that serve and uplift their communities. The company proudly partners with numerous first responder units, including local fire departments and law enforcement agencies, as well as churches and community-focused businesses throughout North Carolina. These partnerships underscore Freedom Forge’s dedication to producing gear that reflects the critical roles these groups play, providing recognition and fostering pride among their members.

Looking Ahead: Continued Excellence and Innovation

Receiving the Evergreen Award for Best Promotional Product Manufacturer of 2025 reinforces Freedom Forge’s ongoing dedication to quality and innovation. The company remains committed to finding new ways to elevate the custom promotional experience for its clients—through continuous improvement of processes, exploring new materials, expanding product offerings, and providing exceptional customer service.

Media Contact:

Freedom Forge
Phone: 828-780-6156
Email: info@freedomforgenc.com
Website: Freedom Forge
Follow Freedom Forge on Facebook

