NimbusRX Launches Fully Branded Telehealth Apps to Power the Future of Mobile Healthcare

Revolutionizing the Patient Experience: NimbusRX’s Game-Changing Launch

NimbusRX, a leader in telemedicine enablement, has announced the launch of fully branded native mobile apps for its telehealth clients. Available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, these apps represent a major leap forward in the integration of healthcare technology and patient care. This release enhances NimbusRX’s ability to provide its clients with complete control over their brand, all while offering a seamless and personalized mobile healthcare experience.

The native apps offer a robust set of features designed to meet the needs of modern telehealth providers, including HIPAA-compliant patient intake, treatment purchases, prescription management, secure provider communication, push notifications, and integrations with wearable devices. Additionally, the apps will provide registered dietitian support, smart meal plans with macro tracking, and real-time provider supervision, positioning NimbusRX clients to offer a comprehensive care platform directly to their patients’ mobile devices.

With this innovation, NimbusRX is not simply offering a platform—it is empowering telehealth providers to deliver a fully branded, end-to-end digital healthcare solution that extends to every patient touchpoint, including mobile devices. The launch of these apps significantly enhances the patient experience, driving brand recognition, trust, and loyalty for NimbusRX’s partners.

YOUVii Health: The First Client to Experience the New Platform

The first telehealth brand to leverage NimbusRX’s new native mobile app is YOUVii Health, a cutting-edge platform focused on personalized longevity and metabolic health. YOUVii Health’s app allows patients to log meals, receive customized supplement and medication protocols, track health metrics, and more—all within a single mobile interface. The app’s integration of real-time data, coupled with personalized care, ensures that YOUVii Health’s patients receive the highest level of service and attention, creating a truly holistic health experience.

As NimbusRX continues to expand its offering, the company’s clients are positioned to compete with some of the largest names in the digital health space. However, unlike these giants, NimbusRX partners maintain full control over their branding, customer relationships, and data.

The Power of Ownership in Telehealth

“Our goal with this launch is to give our clients not just a platform, but a true mobile healthcare business they can own,” says Joe Shepard, Founder and President of NimbusRX. “We’re putting real power in the hands of our clients. With this release, your telehealth brand isn’t just online—it’s in your patient’s pocket. You’re not sharing the spotlight. You are the spotlight.”

By delivering a mobile-first solution, NimbusRX ensures that its clients have the tools they need to grow and scale in an increasingly mobile-driven healthcare environment. The platform’s fully integrated, white-label solutions allow entrepreneurs and healthcare providers to focus on what matters most—building their businesses and delivering high-quality patient care—without the technical complexity that usually accompanies a telehealth launch.

A New Era of Scalable, Fully Branded Telehealth Solutions

The integration of mobile apps into NimbusRX’s offering underscores the company’s commitment to providing scalable, flexible, and automated solutions for telemedicine entrepreneurs. Whether clients are starting with a single provider or running a multi-clinic operation, NimbusRX’s comprehensive platform ensures they can deliver a seamless, compliant, and branded experience for patients, all while accelerating their time-to-market.

Unlike traditional telemedicine companies that offer piecemeal solutions, NimbusRX combines HIPAA-compliant software, nationwide provider and pharmacy networks, patient intake automation, and integrated payment processing—all in one easy-to-deploy solution. The platform’s multi-tenant architecture ensures that NimbusRX clients can scale their businesses without needing a costly technical team or months of development.

Setting the Standard for Future Healthcare Technology

NimbusRX’s mobile app launch is a defining moment for the company, reflecting its mission to change how digital healthcare is delivered. By offering a complete, fully branded telehealth solution, NimbusRX continues to lead the charge in empowering healthcare providers to control their patient experience and grow their businesses efficiently.

As digital healthcare continues to evolve, NimbusRX’s comprehensive approach—blending seamless technology, compliance, and business scalability—positions the company as a cornerstone in the telemedicine industry. With mobile apps now integrated into the offering, NimbusRX is setting a new standard for what healthcare providers can expect from their digital health partners.

About NimbusRX

NimbusRX is a full-circle telemedicine enablement platform designed to empower entrepreneurs, providers, and healthcare companies to launch and scale successful telehealth businesses. The company provides enterprise-grade infrastructure, including HIPAA-compliant software, nationwide provider and pharmacy networks, integrated patient onboarding, asynchronous and synchronous care tools, and seamless payment processing. With a focus on automation, flexibility, and compliance, NimbusRX is redefining what’s possible in digital healthcare.

Media Contact

Joe Shepard

CEO | CTO

NimbusRX

Email: joe@nimbusrx.io

Website: www.nimbusrx.io