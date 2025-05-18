LumiClinics Behavioral Wellness Center Revolutionizes Mental Health Care with Integrated Approach

Bridging the Gap: Integrated Mental Health Care at LumiClinics

LumiClinics Behavioral Wellness Center, founded by Christian Charvet, PMHNP-BC, and Co-founder Kimberly Charvet, is redefining the mental health landscape with a revolutionary approach to patient care. The center’s philosophy is centered on whole-person care, addressing both emotional and cognitive needs through psychiatric evaluation, cognitive testing, therapy, and medication management. This model allows the team to provide personalized care tailored to each patient’s unique needs, empowering individuals to better understand their brains and achieve lasting mental wellness.

Unlike traditional mental health clinics that often treat patients with a one-size-fits-all approach, LumiClinics specializes in treating neurodivergent individuals, including those diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), across all age groups. From childhood through adulthood, the center offers a comprehensive treatment plan that addresses the root causes of emotional distress and supports cognitive functioning.

Through this holistic care, patients are able to develop coping strategies, build confidence, and experience transformative growth. The combination of psychiatric expertise with a human-centered approach creates a safe space for individuals to explore their mental health, receive support, and actively participate in their healing journey.

A Unique Approach to Mental Health Care

At LumiClinics, the approach is far from conventional. Rather than focusing solely on prescribing medications, the team takes the time to understand each patient’s unique mental health profile. This patient-centered model helps to ensure that care is not only effective but also aligned with each individual’s specific life circumstances and needs.

For example, LumiClinics utilizes advanced tools like Creyos cognitive testing, which goes beyond traditional diagnostic methods. These tests allow for a deeper understanding of a patient’s cognitive strengths and weaknesses, ensuring a more accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment plan. The clinic also integrates therapy alongside medication management, offering evidence-based tools such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and a variety of psychoeducational resources, including coaching tools.

“People don’t just need a diagnosis—they need understanding. Our team takes the time to listen to our patients and collaborate closely to develop a treatment plan that truly works for them,” says Christian Charvet, founder of LumiClinics. “Mental health care should be as unique as the individuals seeking it, and that’s the foundation of everything we do here.”

Specialized Care for Neurodivergent Individuals

LumiClinics’ dedication to treating ADHD, anxiety, and other neurodivergent conditions is what sets them apart from many other mental health providers. The clinic’s staff is well-versed in understanding the unique challenges faced by individuals with ADHD, offering specialized treatment plans that address cognitive, emotional, and social aspects of these conditions. The center’s integrative approach ensures that clients and their families feel fully supported throughout their journey to healing.

The clinic’s founders, Christian Charvet and Kimberly Charvet, bring deep expertise to the table. Christian is double board-certified in primary care and psychiatry, with specialized training in ADHD and other neurodevelopmental disorders. As an ADHD Certified Clinical Services Provider (ADHD-CCSP), Christian’s advanced knowledge, combined with his compassionate approach, allows patients to not only manage their symptoms but thrive in their everyday lives.

Community-Centered Care: Building Trust and Connection

One of the distinguishing features of LumiClinics is its focus on collaborative care. The team partners with schools, therapists, and primary care providers to ensure consistent, coordinated care. This network of support helps ensure that clients receive a holistic approach to their mental health needs, creating an environment where they feel understood and empowered at every step of their treatment.

Whether a parent is seeking clarity for their child or an adult is beginning to understand the full scope of their neurodivergence, LumiClinics works tirelessly to foster a sense of trust and connection. Clients of all ages report feeling seen, heard, and supported as they embark on their mental health journey.

The Path Forward: A Growing, Innovative Practice

LumiClinics is not just about treating mental health; it’s about creating lasting change. As a practice committed to the latest research and clinical best practices, the clinic continues to grow and evolve. This growth is fueled by the dedication of the staff to stay at the forefront of mental health care, ensuring that each patient receives the highest standard of care.

“Our work doesn’t stop at diagnosis,” Charvet explains. “We’re committed to educating our clients and families, helping them gain a deep understanding of their condition so they can live their lives with confidence. The education we provide is as important as the treatment itself.”

This commitment to patient education and personalized care has earned LumiClinics a strong reputation within local communities, schools, and among mental health professionals. Whether it’s offering guidance to parents or providing expert support to schools, LumiClinics continues to make a positive impact across the region.

About LumiClinics Behavioral Wellness Center

LumiClinics Behavioral Wellness Center is a mental health practice specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD, anxiety, depression, and OCD. The center offers psychiatric evaluations, therapy, cognitive testing, and medication management, providing compassionate care to individuals of all ages. Founded by Christian Charvet, a double board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner and ADHD-certified clinical services provider, and Kimberly Charvet, LumiClinics combines medical expertise with a deep commitment to personalized, whole-person care. For more information, visit LumiClinics.

