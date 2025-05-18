Build Your Own Pool of Georgia Announces Launch of Homeowner-First Construction Model to Combat Industry-Wide Abuse

Veteran Builder Wendy Schneider Announces Disruption in the Pool Construction Industry with Groundbreaking Model

Build Your Own Pool of Georgia, led by 34-year swimming pool design and construction veteran Wendy Schneider, today announced the official rollout of a first-of-its-kind homeowner-led model for pool construction. The business, which has operated under a pilot framework for over 16 years in Georgia, is now launching the model nationwide across additional states including Hawaii, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Nevada, and Virginia. Schneider has even assisted homeowners in Bulgaria, showcasing the international potential of the model.

This model represents a radical departure from the traditional general contractor-based system that has long dominated the residential pool industry. Instead, it enables homeowners to retain control of project funds and disperse payments according to verified project milestones — a direct counter to the front-loaded payment structures that leave many homeowners financially vulnerable.

Addressing a National Problem with a Proven Solution

The announcement comes amid increasing reports of unfinished pools, construction fraud, and prolonged build delays across the United States. These issues often stem from pool companies receiving the majority of payments upfront — a business practice Schneider describes as “a systemic failure rooted in a flawed financial structure.”

“After more than three decades in this business, I’ve seen the same devastating story too many times,” said Wendy Schneider, Founder of Build Your Own Pool of Georgia. “The current system sets homeowners up for financial loss, schedule overruns, and legal battles. Our model is engineered to prevent that.”

By reversing the flow of payments — from contractor-controlled to homeowner-monitored — the system ensures that no contractor receives more than the work they’ve completed, backed by documentation and third-party verification.

A Transparent Milestone-Based Model Gains Traction

Build Your Own Pool of Georgia’s model is centered on five core construction stages, each with its own independent inspection. Homeowners release funds only when each phase passes quality checks and meets outlined performance benchmarks. This approach creates accountability while reducing financial risk, offering peace of mind to families investing in custom pools.

Early adopters have reported faster build timelines, improved contractor performance, and increased satisfaction due to reduced stress and financial ambiguity. According to Schneider, the model reduces the average project length by up to 30% compared to traditional builds.

Combatting the “Ponzi-Like” Pool Business Structure

Schneider has openly criticized the standard practices that define much of the industry, likening the common pool contractor payment schedule to a “Ponzi-like system,” where new customer deposits fund the work of earlier clients.

“People think they’re hiring a builder,” she explained. “But in reality, they’re often subsidizing other unfinished jobs. That’s why we see so many abandoned pool projects. Our model brings integrity and structure back into the process.”

The announcement coincides with rising demand for custom pools across the U.S., particularly in the Southeast. Schneider’s company is uniquely positioned to address this demand with a method that prioritizes transparency and consumer protection.

Expansion Plans Underway for 2025 Rollout Beyond Georgia

Following positive adoption across Georgia, Build Your Own Pool of Georgia has announced plans to license its homeowner-first system in multiple states by Q2 2025. The company is currently in discussions with investor-backed advisory groups and legal consultants to adapt the model for other jurisdictions with varying contractor licensing laws.

“We believe this system should be the national standard,” Schneider said. “It’s time to protect homeowners from financial harm and bring transparency to an industry that desperately needs it.”

Empowering Homeowners Through Leadership and Education

In addition to project oversight, the company offers homeowner training programs on how to manage a pool build, evaluate subcontractors, and understand material costs. Schneider believes knowledge is the key to confidence — and success.

“Our system isn’t just a workaround — it’s a blueprint for better business in residential construction,” she noted.

Build Your Own Pool of Georgia plans to host a series of informational webinars and local community workshops throughout 2025 as part of its expansion and homeowner education efforts.

About Build Your Own Pool of Georgia

Build Your Own Pool of Georgia is a swimming pool design and construction consultancy based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by industry veteran Wendy Schneider, the company helps homeowners manage their own pool construction projects using a milestone-based payment model. With over three decades of industry experience, Schneider brings a strategic, transparent alternative to traditional pool contracting practices, aiming to reform how pools are built across the United States.

Media Contact

Wendy Schneider

Founder, Build your Own Pool of Georgia

Email: wendy@buildyourownpoolofgeorgia.com

Business Phone: 678-765-6434

Website: www.buildyourownpoolofgeorgia.com

Facebook: Build Your Own Pool of Georgia

Instagram: buildyourownpoolofgeorgia