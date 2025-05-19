Spirits Bar and Games Announces the Ultimate Destination for a Night Out in Chelmsford City

A New Entertainment Hub in Chelmsford

Spirits Bar and Games, located in the heart of Chelmsford, Essex, has quickly become the go-to spot for locals and visitors looking for an exciting and unique experience. Offering an expansive four-floor venue, Spirits Bar and Games combines a fully stocked bar with a variety of entertainment options, making it the ideal venue for groups, families, or anyone looking to add fun to their night out.

“We wanted to create a place where everyone can come together, whether it’s for a relaxed evening of drinks or a full-on night of activities. With our wide range of options, we offer something for every type of group,” said Samuel Gaitens, Director of Spirits Bar and Games.

A Vast Range of Activities for Everyone

Spirits Bar and Games sets itself apart from the competition with its wide variety of activities, some of which are unique to the venue. Whether it’s an intense game of Axe Throwing, a casual round of Beer Pong, or a challenging Escape Room, Spirits Bar and Games has something to entertain every guest.

The venue boasts activities such as Ice Curling, Darts, Shuffleboards, Footpool, Karaoke, a Golf Simulator, and more. These options cater to a wide variety of interests, making Spirits Bar and Games a perfect location for parties, stag and hen dos, or simply a fun night out.

The Best Venue for Stag and Hen Dos

Planning a stag or hen do? Spirits Bar and Games is your ultimate destination in Essex. With its vast array of activities spread across four floors, the venue ensures that every moment is packed with entertainment. Bookings for stag and hen dos are a breeze, offering group packages that include everything from reserved areas to exclusive activity slots. Guests can enjoy both games and drinks in an all-encompassing venue designed for fun, relaxation, and camaraderie.

“Whether you’re planning a special event or just looking for a fun night out with friends, our venue provides the perfect mix of games, drinks, and atmosphere. We’re dedicated to ensuring our guests have an unforgettable time,” Gaitens continued.

A Full-Service Bar with Something for Everyone

No great night out is complete without an extensive bar, and Spirits Bar and Games takes this aspect seriously. Offering a diverse selection of craft beers, cocktails, and spirits, the bar is fully stocked to cater to a wide range of tastes. Whether you’re enjoying a craft beer while playing darts or sipping a cocktail during an intense game of footpool, Spirits Bar and Games has you covered.

The venue also screens major sporting events on large screens, creating an exciting environment for sports fans to enjoy their favorite games while taking part in activities or relaxing with friends.

Raising Awareness and Encouraging Bookings

Spirits Bar and Games encourages visitors to make their bookings in advance, ensuring they secure a spot at Chelmsford’s premier entertainment venue. With its wide variety of activities and extensive bar offerings, it’s the perfect place to kick off any night out. Special packages are available for group bookings, making it an ideal location for parties, corporate events, and celebrations.

“We’ve created a space where people can come and enjoy a whole night out in one place. From games and drinks to sports and activities, there’s always something happening at Spirits Bar and Games,” added Gaitens.

Spirits Bar and Games is located at the heart of Chelmsford and continues to be the most exciting and vibrant place for a memorable evening out.

About Spirits Bar and Games

Spirits Bar and Games is a dynamic entertainment venue located in Chelmsford, Essex, offering a diverse selection of games, activities, and a fully stocked bar. The venue is designed for a variety of groups, from families and friends to stag and hen dos. With four floors of fun, guests can enjoy a wide range of activities such as Axe Throwing, Shuffleboards, Ice Curling, Karaoke, Escape Rooms, and more. Whether it’s an evening of friendly competition or simply relaxing with a drink, Spirits Bar and Games is the ultimate destination for a great night out.

Media Contact:

Samuel Gaitens

Director, Spirits Bar and Games

Email: samgaitens@msn.com

Website: www.spiritsbarandgames.com

Social Media: