Poolmate Unveils New Automated Pool Cleaners: The Future of Backyard Luxury

Imagine a world where pool robots clean the pool by itself with algorithmic accuracy, while the house owner sips lemonade poolside — no chemical smells, no missed spots, no guilt about water waste. This isn’t science fiction; it’s what happens when Poolmate, the pool cleaner experts, fuse deep-sea robotics with smart home intelligence. Welcome to the era of robots that think.

The Algorithm That Outsmarts Dirt

For decades, pool owners faced a lose-lose dilemma: endure hours of backbreaking work with clunky handheld vacuums or settle for first-gen cleaners that bumped randomly across surfaces, leaving up to 40% of debris untouched.

Poolmate rewrites the rules with algorithmic intelligence. Their 2025 lineup—the cordless Hydro 3S and corded Hydro 4 SE—debuts the groundbreaking S-shaped path system.

This systematic cleaning pattern eliminates redundant movements:

1. Vertical precision: Ascends pool walls and scours waterlines continuously where grease, dander and scale breeds, effectively preventing bacterial growth and fully guarding family health.

2. Horizontal mastery: Glides across floors with robust suction powered by dual turbo pumps in back-and-forth waves, ensuring zero sand grain escapes.

Smarter Control, Lighter Design

Emphasizing user convenience, Poolmate lineup is easy to handle and transport. Cordless models like Hydro 3, Hydro 3S and DT B weigh only 7.5kg, lighter than a standard carry-on suitcase, while the corded Hydro 4 SE and DT C models tip the scales at just 6.5kg (excluding cables). Both deliver professional-grade performance.

Through the Poolmate intuitive app, user command every cleaning mission with precision—select modes, adjust durations, or activate advanced cycles in three taps. Meet the game-changer, Poolmate Hydro 4, industry’s first battery-corded convertible robotic cleaner. This dual-power marvel lets users take real-time manual control for targeted spot treatments after storms, while its cloud-connected function schedules cleanings during business trips—the pool stays pristine even when they’re in another time zone.

Backyard Oasis Where Health Matters

Poolmate robotic pool cleaners feature the most powerful cleaning capability, powered by deep-sea-grade motors that generate 2X the suction to remove persistant and heavy dirt on the floor and walls. Paired with an extra-large filter basket lined with nylon and hyperfine mesh (fine enough to trap pollen and sunscreen residues), Hydro 3S , for example, can hold 4.1L leaves and pebbles while maintaining a stable wall climbing ability. Poolmate robotic pool cleaner ensures genuine deep cleaning for swimming pools.

With growing consumer demand for health-conscious and eco-friendly products, Poolmate is answering the call by providing healthy, efficient and safe pool cleaning solutions for pool owners: regular use eliminates 100% of visible debris while slashing both chemical usage frequency and environmental impact. For allergy-prone families, this translates to chlorine-free swims without red eyes or skin irritations — especially appealing to millennials seeking cleaner, greener lifestyles.

The Future of Backyard Luxury Starts Now

Poolmate has the world’s most powerful cleaning performance pool robots. They didn’t just build a better robot—they reimagined what a pool can be. With Poolmate, user are not just cleaning water—they’re upgrading life.

