Existing in the Middle East Market, DKI Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Agency Present at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2025

The Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta through the Department of Tourism and Creative Economy (Disparekraf) will again take part in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2025, one of the largest tourism exchange events in the world. This activity will take place on April 28 to May 1, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Center, United Arab Emirates.

This participation is a strategic step to introduce Jakarta’s tourism potential, cultural richness, and investment opportunities in the tourism and creative economy sectors to the global market, especially the Middle East. As part of the effort to position Jakarta as a Global City and to welcome the 500th anniversary of Jakarta, the Jakarta Pavilion will feature a variety of superior attractions such as favorite tourist destinations, world-class accommodation, and exclusive tour packages specially designed for foreign tourists.

The largest international tourism exchange in the Middle East region has been going on for 30 years. ATM Dubai 2025 is expected to be visited by more than 47,000 visitors and features approximately 2,700 exhibitors from 161 countries, Jakarta’s presence in ATM Dubai 2025 is one of the important efforts to maintain its existence as a leading destination in the international world, especially the Middle East region.

The Indonesian Pavilion, Jakarta and IINTOA at ATM Dubai 2025 were opened and attended by the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia to Dubai, Mr. Denny Lesmana and the Deputy of Marketing of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Ms. Ni Made Ayu Marthini.

Head of the Department of Tourism and Creative Economy (Disparekraf), Andhika Permata, said, “Our participation in ATM Dubai 2025 is part of our strategy to position Jakarta as a leading destination and international creative economy center. Through this event, we want to strengthen Jakarta’s position in the eyes of global tourists, especially from the Middle East, while encouraging creative economic growth and expanding cross-country cooperation.”

In line with this, Sherly Yuliana, Head of Marketing and Attractions, added that the collaboration of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia and the Indonesia Inbound Tour Operators Association (IINTOA) at ATM Dubai 2025 targets an increase in the number of tourists from the Middle East. “We are optimistic that we can attract more tourists from the Middle East region in 2025, and increase compared to the previous year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lucky Wulandari, Head Section of Marketing Overseas Tourism of Department of Tourism and Creative Economy, expressed her hope that participation in ATM Dubai 2025 will not only expand Jakarta’s tourism industry partnership network internationally, but also become a means to build a positive image of Jakarta as a family-friendly destination, rich in culture, and ready to welcome tourists with global standard services. “We want to show that Jakarta is a destination that has complete attractions-from historical tourism, culinary, shopping, to modern entertainment, all of which are packaged with international standard comfort and facilities,” said Lucky.

At ATM Dubai 2025, Jakarta brought 15 tourism industry players as co-exhibitors, consisting of:

· 7 Tour Operators/Travel Agents: Marintur Indonesia, PT Nusa Ina Leisure Indonesia Specialist, Fokus Indonesia Tours, goIndonesia.tours (PT Indonesia Tur Arabia), Lisa Tours & Travel, Dwidaya Wisata Indonesia, and Panorama Destination.

· 7 Hotels: Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta, Hotel Mandarin Oriental Jakarta, Hotel St. Regis Jakarta, Hotel Pan Pacific Jakarta, Artotel Gelora Senayan Jakarta, Swiss-Belhotel International, and Hotel Fairmont Jakarta.

· 1 Tourist Attraction: Jakarta Aquarium – Taman Safari Indonesia.

All co-exhibitors prepared exclusive tour packages designed to attract the Middle Eastern market, ranging from visits to Jakarta’s tourist icons such as Kota Tua, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Seribu Islands, Pantai Indah Kapuk area, Ancol, to Jakarta Aquarium. In addition, tour packages are also offered to satellite cities such as Bogor (Puncak) and Bandung, which present natural scenery and cool air, a favorite choice of tourists from the Middle East. All of these offers are equipped with five-star lodging facilities that guarantee comfort and luxury while on vacation in Jakarta.