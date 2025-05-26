Building Communities that Drive Business Transformation

In today’s fast-paced, increasingly digital world, organizations face the challenge of fostering real human connection within their communities. Dr. Eve Kedar, an authority in sales enablement and community development, addresses this challenge through EKConsulting. By blending evidence-based strategies with an authentic, human-centered approach, Dr. Kedar helps companies build vibrant, engaged communities that foster sustainable growth.



Through EKConsulting, Dr. Kedar offers strategic consulting services in community architecture, sales enablement, leadership development, and community-driven growth. With over 15 years of experience and a robust track record of success with leading organizations like Apple, Seagate, and Gainsight, Dr. Kedar provides a unique blend of strategy and practical implementation that ensures measurable outcomes for her clients.

Driving Results with Strategic Community Building

Dr. Kedar’s expertise lies in developing strategic frameworks for building high-engagement communities. Her approach doesn’t just focus on gathering people; it focuses on creating spaces where members can truly connect, grow, and support each other. The result is communities that are not only thriving but driving long-term business value.

One of her hallmark methodologies, SEID, focuses on sales enablement that encourages active participation and ownership, fostering a sense of belonging and deep engagement among members. By focusing on the lifecycle of the community, from foundation to scaling, Dr. Kedar ensures that her frameworks create sustainable engagement and are designed to grow with the organization.

Sales Enablement Excellence

Dr. Kedar’s consulting goes beyond traditional sales enablement. She has developed scalable training programs and certification pathways that measurably improve performance metrics. Her renowned work with Seagate’s Systems Selling Academy serves as a prime example, where the program achieved an industry-leading 80% completion rate and contributed to a 20% increase in sales growth. These results were driven by her focus on structured engagement, cross-functional alignment, and robust communication systems that ensure teams are not only trained but equipped to succeed.

Dr. Kedar’s proprietary frameworks, SCALE and SEID, integrate strategy with action, providing businesses with practical, results-driven approaches that enhance team capability while fostering inclusive growth.

Recognized as Best Sales Enablement Consultant in the United States of 2025

In recognition of her significant contributions and measurable impact in the field of sales enablement, Dr. Eve Kedar was awarded Best Sales Enablement Consultant in the United States of 2025. This prestigious accolade highlights her innovation, leadership, and proven results in driving business transformation through community building and sales excellence.

Her groundbreaking work with global tech leaders and agile startups, combined with her forward-thinking integration of generative AI into sales and community frameworks, positioned her at the forefront of her profession. The award underscores Dr. Kedar’s commitment to creating scalable, human-centered strategies that deliver sustained growth and engagement.

A Leadership Philosophy that Empowers Others

One of the defining aspects of Dr. Kedar’s methodology is her commitment to inclusive leadership. She believes that the most successful organizations are those that decentralize authority and empower individuals at all levels. By fostering an environment of distributed leadership, organizations can scale effectively while maintaining a cohesive culture.

Dr. Kedar’s leadership principles are grounded in her academic background, having earned a doctorate in Education and Leadership for Change from Fielding Graduate University. She draws from this academic foundation, along with her real-world experience, to create resilient organizational structures that support long-term success.

Pioneering the Integration of Generative AI in Community Building

As one of the first experts to integrate generative AI tools into community-building processes, Dr. Kedar stays at the forefront of technological innovation. By using AI-powered engagement systems, she helps organizations scale authentically while maintaining genuine human connection. This forward-looking approach enables companies to stay competitive while preserving the core human elements of community-building.

Dr. Kedar’s efforts have not gone unnoticed; her recognition as a Top 100 Customer Success Influencer by MindTouch further validates her innovative approach to sales enablement and community-building.

Authoring Best-Selling Books on Sales and Community Building

In addition to her consulting work, Dr. Kedar is the author of two highly regarded books:Build a Kicka$$ Sales Team: Practical Sales Tactics and Build a Kicka$$ Online Community: Practical Engagement Tactics. Both offer actionable insights for leaders looking to strengthen their teams and communities, blending Dr. Kedar’s industry expertise with her passion for community-driven success. These books have become valuable resources for business leaders and sales professionals seeking practical, real-world solutions.

About EKConsulting

EKConsulting, founded by Dr. Eve Kedar, specializes in helping organizations build vibrant, sustainable communities, optimize sales enablement programs, and foster inclusive leadership practices. Through her unique methodologies, Dr. Kedar has worked with organizations across industries, including global tech leaders and agile startups, helping them achieve tangible business results and sustainable growth.

