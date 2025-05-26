Jetpac Launches Global Campaign Celebrating First-Time Travelers

Forget first-class seats, Insta-perfect shots, and swapping travel stories to impress acquaintances, Jetpac’s latest campaign puts travel virgins front and center, reminding the world why your first trip is always the most unforgettable.

Jetpac, the travel eSIM brand redefining how the world stays connected, is launching a bold new campaign: “Travel Virgins Wanted.” The global initiative emphasizes the unfiltered joy of traveling, following first-time travelers as they go on the trip of a lifetime, armed with nothing but a passport, a Jetpac eSIM, and a sense of adventure awaiting.

In the modern world obsessed with social travel flexes, a staggering 21% of people in Europe and 23% in the USA have never traveled outside their country. This is why Jetpac is flipping the travel narrative. This campaign is about the raw, real, and unfiltered perception of “firsts”, whether it is missed flights, hostel situations, or virgin culture shocks. Whether you’re a seasoned nomad or just planning your very first trip, Jetpac wants you to remember (and discover) just how it is to say, “I’ve never done this before.”.

Global casting call for first-time travelers

Jetpac is currently searching for bold travel virgins to take part in the Travel Virgin Show through on-ground activations in London and Los Angeles and digital activities. The campaign is open to all countries. Submissions can be made by submitting why they should be the travel virgin and tagging both friends and Jetpac’s social accounts. The winners will be revealed on June 4, with the docu-series premiering June 30, hosted by none other than Benaiah from Love Is Blind. Expect firsts, fails, and unforgettable moments as we follow real people experiencing their first-ever international trip, with unexpected challenges, treats, and adventures.

“Everyone remembers their first trip abroad, usually for the stress, and we want to flip that,” added Pearlyn Yeo, Head of Marketing at Jetpac. “We want people to remember how easy traveling feels, and how well-prepared they are with Jetpac. If we can make people create unforgettable memories of their first trip, they’ll never stop exploring, and that’s Jetpac’s philosophy to encourage travel freedom on their own terms.”

Not just a travel eSIM, but a travel experience

Jetpac is on a mission to make everyone feel the unfiltered joy of traveling, whether it’s their first or fiftieth trip. According to recent research, 76% of Gen Z and 72% of Millennials say they’re more interested in travel than they used to be. And passport applications have surged by up to 38% in key markets like the UK, proving that the appetite for exploration is stronger than ever.

We’ve always wanted to spread that joy of travel by making it possible for everyone,” said Aditya Goyal, CEO at Jetpac. “There’s a huge group of people who are only now taking their first step abroad—and we think they deserve the same tools as anyone else. Jetpac is here to make that first time seamless, empowering, and unforgettable.”

Jetpac’s travel services are known for providing eSIMs that work in over 200 destinations with travel add-ons like free lounge access when flight delays, voice calls for local landlines and discounted lounge & fast track passes for those who want the premium experience, championing what travel is truly about: Freedom to go, tools to enjoy it, and confidence to make it fully your own.

The global campaign will run across digital, OOH, social media, and editorial platforms in summer 2025, featuring real user stories and travel “firsts.”. In partnership with creative consultancy agency, Ballsy, the casting call and docu-series The Travel Virgin Show will be the pivotal moment for all travelers who need a spark of inspiration to head into their first or next adventure.