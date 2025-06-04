REIMI Botanicals Introduces Wellness-Focused Organic Skincare by Certified Health Coach Raymi Taylor

REIMI Botanicals: A Commitment to Wellness and Sustainability

REIMI Botanicals is not just another skincare brand; it is a reflection of its founder’s deep commitment to improving personal health and environmental well-being. Founded by Raymi Taylor, a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach (NBCHWC), REIMI Botanicals offers handcrafted, small-batch organic soaps, skincare, salves, and candles. These products are designed with the intention of promoting health while also addressing the negative effects of synthetic chemicals found in many personal care products today.

Raymi’s journey to founding REIMI Botanicals was sparked by personal experiences with chronic health conditions and the loss of close family members to diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. This led her to become a health coach, specializing in helping women navigate perimenopausal changes, metabolic dysfunction, and the often-overlooked effects of chronic stress. Her mission is clear: to offer products that support the healing journey while also being free from harmful chemicals like parabens and phthalates.



A Focus on Health: Products Crafted with Intention

At the heart of REIMI Botanicals is a strong commitment to health. As a health coach, Raymi understands firsthand the importance of using products that align with a healthy lifestyle. Each product from REIMI Botanicals is meticulously crafted with the customer’s health in mind, ensuring that there is no risk of long-term harm, whether from skincare or other wellness products. The company’s Goat Milk Soap line, for example, is particularly well-suited for individuals with sensitive skin, offering fragrance-free and essential oil-free options made with only the finest organic oils and butters.

Raymi’s personal battle with sensitive skin serves as a driving force in her product formulations. She is deeply involved in every step of product creation—from research and sourcing ingredients to final formulation. “My goal is always to choose botanicals and ingredients that will not only nourish the skin but also support overall health,” says Raymi. “Transparency in our ingredients is key, and we want our customers to make informed decisions about the products they use.”

REIMI Botanicals also stands out due to its focus on creating non-toxic beauty solutions. The products are free from phthalates, parabens, and formaldehyde, making them safe for individuals seeking to avoid harmful endocrine disruptors commonly found in many personal care products today. The brand emphasizes its clean beauty philosophy, ensuring that every product is made with natural, nature-derived, or EcoCert-approved synthetic ingredients.

Environmental Impact: A Green, Eco-Conscious Brand

Beyond personal health, REIMI Botanicals is equally dedicated to environmental sustainability. Raymi’s strong environmental ethos is reflected in the brand’s choice to use recyclable and reusable glass packaging, as well as non-endangered botanical ingredients sourced ethically. These decisions, while challenging for small businesses, reflect the company’s commitment to reducing its ecological footprint.

In partnership with CleanHub, a nonprofit that focuses on removing ocean-bound plastic, REIMI Botanicals has successfully removed over 1,000 pounds of plastic from the environment and aims to continue this vital work in the years ahead. For every order placed, one pound of ocean-bound plastic is removed from the environment, making each purchase an act of environmental contribution. Additionally, REIMI Botanicals is a proud member of Eco Soap Bank, providing soap and hygiene education to 150 individuals each month, and a partner with One Tree Planted, helping to restore the world’s forests by planting one tree for every order received.

Focus on Women’s Wellness: Skincare for the 40+ Demographic

REIMI Botanicals is also focused on supporting the health of women, particularly those over 40. This demographic often faces unique challenges related to hormonal changes, skin sensitivity, and overall health. Raymi’s expertise as a certified health coach allows her to craft products specifically designed to support women during perimenopausal and post-menopausal years, providing not just skincare but also promoting self-care routines that enhance wellness.

By creating a brand that speaks to this underserved group, Raymi ensures that REIMI Botanicals is not just a skincare company, but a wellness brand that aligns with the health goals of women navigating significant life changes. “I want women to feel empowered, supported, and confident in their skincare choices,” Raymi explains.

Transparency, Quality, and Integrity in Every Product

In a marketplace flooded with chemical-laden options, REIMI Botanicals stands as a beacon of transparency and integrity. Each product is formulated to provide maximum benefit while adhering to the highest standards of safety and quality. Raymi’s dedication to sourcing biodynamic actives and the most effective botanical ingredients ensures that customers receive not only skincare products but tools for self-care and wellness.

From soaps to candles, each REIMI Botanicals product is a reflection of the brand’s dedication to creating wellness-driven, sustainable, and safe beauty products. Whether you are looking to nurture your skin, support your health journey, or make a positive environmental impact, REIMI Botanicals offers a holistic approach to self-care and personal wellness.



About REIMI Botanicals



REIMI Botanicals is a small-batch maker of organic skincare, soaps, salves, and candles founded by Raymi Taylor, a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach. With a focus on health, wellness, and sustainability, the company provides products free from harmful chemicals such as parabens and phthalates. REIMI Botanicals is also committed to environmental sustainability, partnering with nonprofits to remove ocean-bound plastic, provide soap and hygiene education, and plant trees around the world. Raymi’s goal is to create wellness-focused products that nourish the skin and support overall health, particularly for women over 40.

