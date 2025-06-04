Adrien Blackwell Launches Revolutionary Energy Healing Practice, Empowering Clients to Clear Life’s Deepest Blocks

Adrien Blackwell Introduces a Unique Energy Healing Approach to Transform Lives

Adrien Blackwell, known as a Celebrity Healer and Psychic to the Stars, announces the expansion of her energy healing practice aimed at delivering rapid and profound transformations. Drawing from decades of experience, Blackwell specializes in clearing the root causes of emotional, financial, and spiritual blocks that clients have struggled with for years.



Blackwell has been featured on major networks such as NBC News, E!, and the Travel Channel. Her transition from a well-known psychic to a full-time healer has enabled her to focus on the deeper healing her clients seek, using intuitive abilities combined with high-frequency energy work.

Healing Beyond Psychic Insight: A New Era of Transformation

Raised in Los Angeles, Blackwell’s psychic gifts were apparent from a young age despite early challenges within a strict religious household. Her natural intuition evolved into a healing practice that now helps clients achieve results often within 24 hours. She works closely with an elite clientele, including Hollywood celebrities, entrepreneurs, and everyday women seeking breakthroughs in love, health, and abundance.

Blackwell explains, “My mission is to heal hearts and elevate lives. Many people come to me after trying to heal for decades without success. I don’t just treat symptoms—I clear the root causes.”

Adrien Blackwell’s Comprehensive Healing Services and Educational Program

Beyond personal sessions, Adrien Blackwell offers an energy healing course where she teaches her unique methods to a broader audience, both in group settings and one-on-one online sessions. She also hosts the private online series, Making Miracles Happen. Former guests include James Ray (featured in The Secret), Laura Eisenhower (great-granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower), and Deborah Graham, renowned Psychic Matchmaker™ and star of TLC’s The Psychic Matchmaker. Participants explore ways to create miracles in daily life.

Adrien’s approach blends psychic insight with practical healing techniques designed to bring emotional freedom and manifest significant life changes. Clients report breakthroughs in calling in soulmates, generating financial abundance, and overcoming lifelong health challenges.



Building Trust Through Experience and Results



Adrien Blackwell stands apart due to her relentless commitment to finding and releasing deeply buried blocks that often go undetected by others. Clients often remark on the immediacy of her impact, sometimes within minutes of a session.

She notes, “Experience is everything. I have worked with clients who have struggled for 10, 20, or even 50 years. I’m the person they turn to when nothing else has worked.”

Recognition for Excellence: Best Energy Healing Teacher in the USA of 2025

Evergreen Awards proudly honors Adrien Blackwell as the Best Energy Healing Teacher in the USA of 2025. This recognition highlights her dedication to energy healing education and her significant contributions to the community nationwide.

With decades of experience, Blackwell brings a wealth of knowledge to her educational platform. Her online series Making Miracles Happen features conversations with prominent figures in spirituality, further enriching the learning experience.

This award acknowledges Adrien Blackwell’s ongoing commitment to education and empowerment within the healing arts community.

About Adrien Blackwell

Adrien Blackwell is a Sacramento-based Celebrity Healer and Psychic to the Stars with decades of experience in energy healing and spiritual guidance. She combines psychic abilities with healing energy work to help clients achieve lasting transformation in love, health, and wealth. Adrien also educates spiritual seekers through her courses and online series.

Media Contact

Adrien Blackwell

Email: ask@adrienblackwell.com

Phone: 877-547-7924

Website

Instagram

Making Miracles Happen Series