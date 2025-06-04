Raptor Films Re-Introduces Rise Above The Noise Podcast Academy and Book to Revolutionize Podcast Training

Raptor Films Relaunches One-Day Podcast Academy to Accelerate Podcaster Success

Raptor Films announces the relaunch of the Rise Above The Noise Podcast Academy, a mobile, one-day course designed to equip aspiring podcasters with professional skills efficiently. Accompanied by the book Rise Above The Noise: A Beginners Guide To Professional Podcasting, this new offering addresses the growing demand for practical and accessible podcast education.



Unlike traditional semester-long courses, the Academy offers hands-on instruction with a limited class size of eight students. Participants learn podcast show structure, interview techniques, and production skills using professional-grade equipment provided during the class. The format ensures focused attention and immediate instructor feedback, enabling students to develop effective podcasting habits.

Industry Veteran Bing Bruce Emphasizes Practical Podcast Training

Bing Bruce, Producer and Director at Raptor Films, explains the motivation behind the Academy: “Podcasting is often misunderstood as simply buying expensive gear and starting to record. However, without proper training, over 90 percent of podcasts fail after only a few episodes. Our Academy teaches what professionals do, offering a comprehensive, streamlined approach that accelerates success.”

Bing highlights the value of focused training versus self-guided learning through online videos. “Watching YouTube tutorials can provide some basics, but there is no instructor feedback or correction of mistakes. Our Academy fills that gap and offers lifetime coaching support for all graduates, which is a unique benefit not typically found in other programs.”

Book Supports the Academy With Clear, Concise Guidance

The Academy is paired with Rise Above The Noise: A Beginners Guide To Professional Podcasting, a concise book that distills essential podcasting concepts without unnecessary filler. This guidebook serves as a handy resource for students, reinforcing lessons learned in class and helping podcasters stay current with industry trends.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Rise-Above-Noise-Professional-Podcasting/dp/B0DYZGQTP2.

Speaking Engagements Extend Podcast Expertise Nationwide

Bing Bruce actively shares his podcasting insights through a series of upcoming speaking engagements. These sessions focus on becoming an effective podcast guest, a crucial skill for writers looking to expand their audience and build credibility.

June 21: Diamond Valley Writers’ Guild, Hemet California Library (free event)

July 25-26: Writers Cantina, South Salt Lake City, Utah

August 8-9: Keynote at White Mountains Chapter Writers Conference, Show Low, Arizona

Bing Bruce’s Media Career Informs Unique Podcasting Approach



With over four decades of experience in radio, television, and music production, Bing Bruce brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the Academy. Beginning his career in the early 1980s, Bing has worked as a radio host, music producer, and TV director. His background includes producing music videos, television commercials, and internet broadcasts, as well as co-hosting the syndicated The BAD Morning Show.

Bing’s passion for teaching podcasting comes from firsthand experience navigating the evolving media landscape. He explains, “Podcasting is an art and a craft. My goal is to teach people not only the technical skills but also the storytelling and professional standards needed to succeed.”

Raptor Films’ Legacy and Commitment to Quality Production

Founded in 2005, Raptor Films is a Los Angeles-based production company known for delivering high-quality audio and visual content across multiple platforms. With clients such as Sony Music and Aston Martin, the company combines creative storytelling with technical expertise. Its production team includes writers, sound engineers, drone pilots, and editors who collaborate to produce network-quality content for television, streaming, podcasts, and feature films.

Raptor Films Meets Growing Demand for Professional Podcast Training

As podcasting continues to grow in popularity, Raptor Films addresses a significant market need with the Rise Above The Noise Podcast Academy and book. This program offers a streamlined, professional alternative to lengthy and often impractical podcasting courses, providing accessible training and ongoing mentorship.

Interested individuals can learn more by visiting Raptor Films’ official website at https://www.raptorfilmsusa.com/podcast-academy.html.

