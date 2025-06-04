DMR News

Universities Quietly Negotiate With White House Aide to Avoid Harvard’s Fate, Source Says

Jun 4, 2025

College and university leaders have been quietly negotiating with a deputy to top Trump aide Stephen Miller, aiming to avoid the aggressive targeting that Harvard University is facing, according to a source familiar with the matter. These discussions come as the administration escalates its efforts against Ivy League institutions and other schools over concerns related to campus antisemitism.

Dialogue with White House Policy Strategist on Compliance Signals

Higher education officials have had detailed conversations with senior White House policy strategist May Mailman in recent weeks. Mailman, who works closely with Miller—one of the architects behind the administration’s approach to college oversight—has been asked what signals universities must send to stay off the administration’s radar. The White House emphasizes that federal funding will no longer flow freely to universities it views as “incubators of discrimination.”

The administration reportedly wants to secure a deal with a well-known university, similar to agreements made by law firms, covering not only antisemitism and protests but also diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and intellectual diversity. Such a deal would allow the President to claim cooperation without dismantling higher education entirely.

While no university has stepped forward yet, financial pressures are mounting due to significant federal funding cuts and uncertainties over visas for international students, who often pay full tuition.

Resistance and Strategic Compliance Among Universities

Some universities are reluctant to become a “model school” for the administration, preferring to manage their response without provoking confrontation. Others have hired political consultants or launched legal strategies, like Harvard’s aggressive defense and alumni mobilization.

Though initially framed as a crackdown on antisemitism, the administration’s actions extend into a wider agenda involving academic freedom, federal funding, and campus oversight. The Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, led by former Fox News personality Leo Terrell and supported by Miller and Mailman, meets weekly to strategize its focus.

The administration is investigating dozens of schools, praising some for compliance, including dismantling DEI programs and curbing campus protests. However, massive lawsuits against the University of California system and other institutions are anticipated.

Ongoing Investigations and Federal Funding at Risk

Many schools under active federal investigations face potential funding cuts or complete removals. Investigations often start with complaints and can lead to pauses or full withdrawals of federal support, especially for egregious violations, as seen with Harvard.

Harvard remains at the center of multiple legal battles, including investigations into foreign funding under Section 117 of the Higher Education Act. New tax provisions in the recent spending bill could impose tiered taxes on endowments, heavily impacting wealthy universities like Harvard.

There is mixed sentiment within the administration and among university leaders about the longevity and intensity of this campaign. Some insiders predict the White House may lose interest after taking down Harvard, while others foresee continued legal and political battles.

Author’s Opinion

While it is crucial to address antisemitism and discrimination on campuses, the administration’s aggressive tactics risk undermining academic freedom and the independence of higher education institutions. Universities should be held accountable, but efforts must avoid becoming politically motivated power plays that could stifle open dialogue and intellectual diversity. Striking the right balance will determine the future health of American higher education.

