Broken Gavel Screenplay Selected for 2025 Berlin International Screenwriters Festival

Screenplay Broken Gavel Earns International Recognition with Selection at Berlin International Screenwriters Festival 2025

The multi-award winning screenplay Broken Gavel – Inspired by a True Story and written by professional screenwriter, Susan Langford, has been officially selected for presentation at the prestigious 2025 Berlin International Screenwriters Festival. This selection marks a significant milestone for the screenplay, which has already garnered acclaim in the international film community.

Broken Gavel – Inspired by a True Story tells the story of Melissa, a young woman whose world is disrupted by her psychotic ex-husband, Ted Drake, who uses his financial power and influence to dismantle her new life with her husband, Mike Grant, a US Navy veteran. The screenplay explores Melissa’s relentless fight against the cesspool of systemic corruption and the manipulation of the legal system, driven by attorneys Ben Archer and Bernie Lyman, who conspire to ensure Ted’s victory through deception, motivated by greed.

A Powerful Story of Resilience Against All Odds

Set against a backdrop of greed, crimes and deceit, Broken Gavel – Inspired by a True Story captures Melissa’s transformation from a naive young mother to determined advocate. Facing harassment, attempts to frame her for arson and legal obstacles, Melissa takes on the role as her own investigator and legal representative in a landmark courtroom battle. Her courageous fight gains national attention, with extensive coverage by the Associated Press; with letters of support pouring in from across the country.

Susan Langford’s Unique Expertise Shapes Broken Gavel

Susan Langford’s background as an investigative professional with over two decades of experience in exposing fraud and unethical practices adds authenticity to the screenplay’s portrayal of systemic abuse. Langford’s investigative work has led to impactful outcomes such as the closure of a law firm operating illegally, numerous legal scholars censured for unethical conduct, along with exposing violations at personal care homes and hospitals. She also secured a notable ERISA case victory without attending law school.

Her expertise informs Broken Gavel – Inspired by a True Story’s intricate narrative, shedding light on real-world corruption and its personal toll. The screenplay’s recognition includes the Best Script Award at the 2024 London International Screenplay Competition and now, its selection for the Berlin International Screenwriters Festival further confirms its influence.

Independent Film Production Campaign Launched to Preserve the Story’s Integrity

To maintain the integrity of Broken Gavel – Inspired by a True Story’s powerful message, an independent funding campaign has been launched to produce the film adaptation without compromise. The campaign aims to inspire viewers facing similar systemic challenges by sharing Melissa’s story of perseverance and hope.

The funding campaign can be accessed at https://gogetfunding.com/broken-gavel-the-movie/.

Engagement and Further Information

Additional information about the screenplay and Susan Langford’s work is available on the official Broken Gavel website at www.brokengavel.org. Regular updates and community engagement take place via social media on Facebook and Instagram.

Broken Gavel – Inspired by a True Story encapsulates its narrative with the tagline: “One Woman. One Broken Gavel. One Chance To Expose The Truth,” reflecting its core theme of relentless pursuit of justice despite overwhelming odds.

About Susan Langford and Broken Gavel

Susan Langford is a professional screenwriter with a career shaped by 23 years of investigative experience in uncovering fraud and corruption. Her work includes key investigations that have protected vulnerable populations and held unethical entities accountable. Broken Gavel – Inspired by a True Story represents Langford’s commitment to storytelling as a vehicle for social awareness and empowerment.

Media Contact:

Susan Langford

Contact Number: 812-549-4234

Email: langford1susan@gmail.com

Facebook: Susan Langford

Instagram: Susan Langford

Funding Campaign: Broken Gavel The Movie

Official Website: Broken Gavel