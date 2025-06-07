Snap Introduces New Tools to Create Bitmoji Games

Snap is rolling out new Lens Studio features designed to help AR creators and developers build Bitmoji games. Alongside the launch of a Bitmoji Suite, the company is also releasing fresh game assets to enhance interactive experiences.

Enhanced Gameplay Features

With Lens Studio 5.10, developers gain access to dynamic game-building tools including a turn-based system that enables back-and-forth gameplay and the option to snap and respond to challenges within the same game. A new customizable Character Controller supports various gameplay styles such as third-person, first-person, side-scroller, and top-down perspectives. Additionally, the leaderboard has been revamped with updated templates, combining friends and global scores and introducing new friend-focused metrics like “friends who have played.”

The Bitmoji Suite empowers users to create custom outfits for their Bitmoji avatars, generate stylized props, and animate these elements using Snap’s extensive library, offering fresh ways to personalize game experiences.

New Bitmoji Game Lenses and Competitive Play

Snap has also launched a collection of single-player and turn-based Bitmoji Game Lenses such as Bitmoji Bistro, Bitmoji Buckets, and Beatmoji Blast. These games focus on social competition, allowing users to challenge friends — a first for Snap’s Bitmoji Lens offerings.

With over 375,000 AR creators and developers, Snap highlights how Lens Studio continues to provide powerful tools for publishing engaging Lenses. The company is further incentivizing developers through its Bitmojiverse Challenge, offering cash prizes for projects that utilize the Bitmoji Suite and new game assets.

Author’s Opinion Snap’s new tools represent a smart move to deepen social engagement within its AR ecosystem. By focusing on personalized avatars and competitive gameplay, Snap taps into both creativity and community — two key drivers in today’s digital entertainment landscape. This approach could help sustain user interest and attract more developers to innovate on its platform.

Featured image credit: ThoroughlyReviewed via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.