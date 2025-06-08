DMR News

Meta’s Move Into Nuclear Power Plant Ownership, More or Less

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 8, 2025

Meta announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase all the “clean energy attributes” from Constellation Energy’s Clinton Clean Energy Center, a 1.1-gigawatt nuclear power plant located in central Illinois. This deal will begin in June 2027 and is part of Meta’s long-term climate strategy.

Not Direct Power, But Carbon Accounting

Although the electricity generated by the plant will continue flowing to the local grid—and won’t directly power Meta’s nearby data center in DeKalb, about two hours north—the purchase allows Meta to reduce its overall carbon footprint. The agreement helps prevent potential increases in carbon emissions on the grid, even if it doesn’t reduce them immediately.

Financial terms remain undisclosed, but the multibillion-dollar deal guarantees Constellation a steady customer for the duration of the plant’s license extension, helping the company relicense the facility through 2047. Initially, Constellation planned to close the Clinton reactor in 2017 due to competition from cheap natural gas, but Illinois subsidies at the time delayed closure. Those subsidies expire in 2027, and Meta’s deal now offers an alternative support mechanism.

Tech’s Growing Interest in Nuclear Energy

Meta’s investment is part of a wider trend among Big Tech companies backing nuclear power. After a period when renewable energy and natural gas outcompeted nuclear plants, the recent surge in data center demand—fueled by AI and cloud computing—has pushed tech giants to invest heavily in nuclear startups and existing reactors.

Meta is actively pursuing new nuclear projects, having solicited proposals for power plants capable of generating 1 to 4 gigawatts, receiving over 50 qualified submissions across more than 20 states.

Meta’s deal follows other tech-backed efforts by Constellation. In September, Microsoft agreed to buy all power generated from the planned restart of a reactor at Three Mile Island, providing another boost to the company’s nuclear portfolio.

What The Author Thinks

Meta’s move signals a pivotal shift in how major tech firms approach sustainability. By investing in reliable, carbon-free nuclear power, these companies are addressing their massive energy demands while helping preserve essential infrastructure that might otherwise shutter. This partnership not only benefits Meta but could set a precedent for broader corporate support of nuclear energy, bridging the gap between clean energy goals and real-world power needs.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Yasmeeta Oon

