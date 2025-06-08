TikTok Launches AI-Powered Smart Keyword Filters to Block Unwanted Content

TikTok announced the rollout of its new AI-driven Smart Keyword Filters, designed to help users limit unwanted content on their For You page more effectively.

How Smart Keyword Filters Work

While TikTok already allows keyword filtering, the new Smart Keyword Filters go a step further by using AI to block content containing related terms and synonyms. For example, if you block “remodeling,” the system will also filter out “renovation” and “renovations.” Users will soon be able to select or deselect specific related keywords for finer control.

In addition to smarter filtering, TikTok will double the maximum number of filterable keywords from 100 to 200. The platform also plans to simplify the process by enabling bulk addition of keywords.

TikTok expects the filters to become more precise as user adoption grows, improving the overall user experience.

Global Launch of Manage Topics Feature

TikTok also announced the global availability of its Manage Topics tool, which was piloted in the U.S. in August 2024. This feature lets users adjust the amount of content related to certain topics—such as sports, travel, humor, current affairs, dance, and food—in their For You feed via simple sliders in the app’s settings.

To help users make the most of these new tools, TikTok is launching an educational guide that explains how to set up and customize the For You feed according to individual preferences.

Author’s Opinion Giving users better tools to control what they see is a positive move by TikTok. The use of AI to understand related keywords makes the filtering process more effective and intuitive. However, this also raises questions about how much control platforms should have over content visibility and how transparent they are about their filtering algorithms. Still, empowering users to tailor their feeds can reduce unwanted content and improve overall engagement.

Featured image credit: greenwish _ via Pexels

