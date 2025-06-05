Omar Ochoa Law Firm Attorney Selected to Super Lawyers 2025

Omar Ochoa of Omar Ochoa Law Firm has been selected to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2025 in the Personal Injury practice area. This recognition honors attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their legal practice and professional achievements.

Super Lawyers identifies outstanding lawyers through independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Only 5% of attorneys in each state receive this distinction annually, making it a significant professional achievement.

Omar Ochoa, who has been practicing law in Texas since 2011, operates his firm in McAllen, serving clients throughout South Texas in personal injury matters. His practice focuses on motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death cases, bad faith insurance claims, and business litigation. The firm provides legal representation in both English and Spanish.

Ochoa earned his Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law in 2011, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Texas Law Review and was a member of the Order of the Coif. He previously received recognition as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers in 2021 and holds the Outstanding Antitrust Litigation Achievement by a Young Lawyer award from the American Antitrust Institute.

For more information, please contact Omar Ochoa Law Firm. We look forward to hearing from you.

About Omar Ochoa Law Firm:

Omar Ochoa Law Firm focuses on providing personalized legal representation to clients who have suffered injuries through no fault of their own. The firm handles property damage, trucking accidents, wrongful death claims, and insurance coverage disputes. The firm provides bilingual legal representation throughout Texas and operates on a contingency fee basis for personal injury cases.

