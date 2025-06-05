The 2025 China Dragon Boat Tournament (Sichuan · Bazhong Enyang Stage) Concludes Successfully

On May 31, the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the finals of the 2025 China Dragon Boat Tournament – Sichuan Bazhong Enyang Stage – officially kicked off with intense competition at the Enyang Dragon Boat Park. Organized by the Social Sports Guidance Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Sports and Youth Program Center of China Media Group, and the China Dragon Boat Association, this event marks the opening leg of this year’s national tournament.

The competition featured seven categories: Professional Men’s, Professional Women’s, Elite Open, Youth Men’s, Youth Women’s, Local Men’s, and a special U16 “Children’s Day” division. Athletes competed in four race formats: 100m, 200m, and 500m straight courses, as well as a 1,000m round-trip race. A total of 48 teams from 28 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities across the country—comprising approximately 1,100 athletes—participated in the tournament.

The opening ceremony began at 9:30 a.m. and showcased a vibrant cultural program, including the traditional dance performance Song Dynasty Style, recitations from Dream of Splendor and Li Sao, the children’s folk song Zhang the Blacksmith and Li the Blacksmith, and the musical performance Rise of the Chinese Dragon. Stirring choral renditions of A Folk Song for the Party and My Motherland and I further energized the crowd, adding to the festive atmosphere.

On the Enyang River, dragon boats raced fiercely, their paddles slicing through the water with rhythmic precision. On the banks, Enyang Dragon Boat Park was filled with cheering spectators, their chants and applause creating a spirited and electric ambiance. The event captured the essence and thrill of dragon boat racing, leaving both participants and audiences exhilarated.

After a day of intense and closely contested races, eight teams claimed victories across 22 race categories. Among the top performers, teams such as Shunde Lecong Louvre, Sichuan Jiangkouchun, and Northeast Electric Power University secured first place in overall team scores across seven divisions.

“I just happened to be traveling in Sichuan by car and stumbled upon the dragon boat race,” said Geng Yuegao, a dragon boat enthusiast from Yancheng, Jiangsu. “The atmosphere is incredible—we all want to get in the water and paddle!” During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, Bazhong is also hosting a series of themed cultural events. Highlights include the opening of the Song-style urban street zone “Dream of Splendor” in Enyang and the “Enyang Night” intangible cultural heritage fireworks show, offering plenty to look forward to. Geng added that he plans to explore Bazhong while following the tournament.

The China Dragon Boat Tournament is currently the nation’s premier dragon boat competition, known for the highest level of athletic performance, the largest prize pool, and the strongest reputation and influence across the sport. This marks the third consecutive year that this national-level event has been hosted in Bazhong.

According to a representative from the China Dragon Boat Association, Bazhong offers an exceptional natural environment for hosting water sports. The Enyang River, the venue for the tournament, features a wide and straight river course with ideal depth, crystal-clear water, and calm flow. Its picturesque surroundings and excellent viewing angles from both banks make it an outstanding setting for competitive water events.

In addition to its natural advantages, Bazhong brings strong capabilities in event organization, competition management, hospitality, and volunteer services. Through what has come to be known as the “Bazhong warmth,” the city provides a welcoming, seamless, and heartwarming experience for athletes and visitors alike.

In recent years, Bazhong has seen a remarkable rise in public fitness initiatives. By the end of last year, the city had built 10 sports parks, 6 public sports venues, and 342 tennis and badminton courts, making physical activity increasingly accessible to residents.

Since the beginning of this year, Bazhong has set a clear goal: to host distinctive sports and cultural events every month. Under the guiding framework of “23 flagship events + 63 supporting activities,” the city has already successfully launched several high-profile national and provincial events. These include the National Youth Science and Audiovisual Conference, the China BMX Freestyle League, and the first leg of the 2025 China Canoe Marathon Open (Sichuan · Bazhou Stage).

“By hosting festivals and major sporting events, we aim to attract more people to discover Bazhong, fall in love with it, and remember it,” said a representative from the Bazhong Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Sports and Tourism. The city is committed to amplifying the synergy between events and urban development, striving to convert event-driven traffic into long-term consumption and economic vitality.

Sport as a Gateway to Scenic EncountersBazhong has firmly established a strategic vision of “cultivating people through sports and energizing the city through events.” The goal is to build the “Active Bazhong” brand and position the city as an international destination for mountain-based outdoor recreation and leisure.

Beyond the economic benefits, major events have become a platform for cultural and creative expression. Accompanying activities such as drone light shows and displays of intangible cultural heritage blend Bazhong’s rich millennia-old cultural legacy with contemporary sports, breathing new life into the revolutionary old base area. This dual impact of “sports events” and “urban revitalization” reflects the city’s dynamic approach to development and cultural preservation.