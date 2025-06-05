Neuralink Rival Paradromics Achieves First Human Implant

Neurotech startup Paradromics announced it has successfully implanted its brain-computer interface (BCI) in a human for the first time. The procedure took place on May 14 at the University of Michigan during surgery for a patient with epilepsy. Paradromics’ device was implanted and removed within about 20 minutes during the same operation.

A Major Milestone for Clinical Development

The company said this milestone shows its system can be safely implanted and effectively record neural activity, marking its transition into a clinical-stage startup. Once regulators approve, Paradromics plans to begin clinical trials later this year to study the long-term safety and use of its technology in humans.

Founder and CEO Matt Angle told CNBC, “We’ve shown in sheep that our device is best in class from a data and longevity standpoint, and now we’ve also shown that it’s compatible with humans.” He called the achievement exciting and said it paves the way for upcoming trials.

Paradromics’ Connexus BCI translates brain signals into commands for external devices and is initially intended to help patients with severe motor impairments, such as paralysis, communicate via computer.

Though the BCI hasn’t been cleared by the FDA, research institutions like the University of Michigan can use new devices with demonstrated low risk to patients. The clinical procedure was overseen by Dr. Oren Sagher and research was led by Dr. Matthew Willsey, both from the University of Michigan.

A Competitive and Growing Field

Brain-computer interfaces have been studied in academia for decades, with companies like Neuralink, Synchron, and Precision Neuroscience also developing systems. Paradromics aims for detailed recording at the individual neuron level, which Angle likens to microphones inside a stadium picking up conversations rather than just crowd noise.

Paradromics has raised nearly $100 million as of February and recently partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Neom. The company is now focused on preparing for clinical trials that could take BCIs closer to practical use.

What The Author Thinks This successful human implant by Paradromics marks an important step forward for brain-computer interfaces, which have the potential to transform communication for people with paralysis and other disabilities. Although commercial availability remains years away, progress in detailed neural recording technology promises exciting possibilities for improving lives. With increasing competition, the field is poised for rapid innovation and breakthroughs.

Featured image credit: Heute

