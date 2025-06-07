SLZ Launches ‘Build AR Robotics’, a Drone-Based Real-Time AR Visualization Software Accelerating Industrial Digitalization with Physical AI

SLZ, a leading AI-powered digital twin solution provider, has officially launched ‘Build AR Robotics’, a next-generation B2B software platform that enables real-time augmented reality (AR) visualization at large-scale construction sites using aerial drones and BIM (Building Information Modeling) data. The solution will be deployed for the first time in a major new semiconductor plant project set to break ground in Korea in 2025.

Build AR Robotics is built on SLZ’s core philosophy of Physical AI—a new paradigm that combines real-world data collection, AI-powered analytics, and spatial augmentation to support real-time, on-site decision-making and collaboration. The solution leverages high-resolution drone cameras and GPS data to overlay BIM models in real-time onto the physical environment, allowing users to intuitively visualize spatial data. Uniquely designed to augment not just individual structures but entire block-scale BIM data, it enables immersive design review and construction coordination directly on site.

The solution can be broadly applied across sectors such as architecture, urban infrastructure, and shipbuilding, supporting tasks like design validation, clash detection, and collaborative planning. It is expected to bridge the digital gap between design and construction, significantly enhancing project efficiency in complex industrial environments. SLZ plans to expand the deployment of Build AR Robotics to a wide range of domains, including plant construction and maintenance, smart city infrastructure management, ports, shipyards, and military defense facilities.

SLZ is developing a variety of con-tech solutions that can be applied in complex and difficult high-tech construction and manufacturing fields. The company aims to secure competitiveness by differentiating technology and expanding solutions and to grow into a global company in the construction and manufacturing digital twin focusing on the North America as the next strategic market for the second half of 2025.

Proven Global Excellence – Awards and Certification

SLZ’s technological excellence has been widely recognized both domestically and internationally:

• 2023: Silver Winner, Edison Awards (USA)

• 2024: Innovation Award, Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

• 2024: Build AR Infra v1.0 received First Grade GS (Good Software) Certification by Korea’s TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association), based on rigorous assessments in functionality, performance, reliability, and security

• 2025: Build AR v2.0 with integrated Build AR Robotics is currently undergoing First Grade GS Certification

These certifications validate the solution’s technical stability and commercial readiness, adding further credibility to SLZ’s rapidly expanding software portfolio.

