Divine Guidance Institute Unveils The Ancient Way of Knowing, Featuring 1-Magic Word, to Address Mental Health and Misinformation Crises

At the core of this approach is 1-Magic Word. Just Say HU—a 5,000-year-old technique that offers immediate relief from anxiety, stress, and misinformation overload.

The Growing Mental Health Crisis and a Solution Rooted in Ancient Wisdom

Mental health challenges have reached an alarming scale, with 42.5 million U.S. adults experiencing anxiety disorders each year, suicide claiming a life every 11 minutes (as of 2023), PTSD affecting 30% of individuals in 2024, and depression remaining one of the most widespread mental health conditions, impacting millions annually.

These staggering figures highlight the urgency for accessible, effective, and holistic tools for mental well-being and informed decision-making. 1-Magic Word—a vibrational sound technique dating back to ancient Egypt—provides a drug-free, therapist-free approach to achieving mental balance and intuitive clarity. This method allows users to meditate effortlessly, whether spoken aloud or silently, eyes open or closed.

Unlike conventional mental health strategies, HU can be practiced discreetly, even in social settings, offering an immediate sense of calm and focus. The practice is scientifically supported, backed by:

EEG scans measuring brain activity changes.

Oximeter readings confirming relaxation effects.

Electromagnetic photography capturing the energetic shifts.

Vibroacoustic therapy demonstrating frequency-based healing.

Over 25 years of field research documenting its life-changing impact.

“Our mission is to equip people with tools that enhance mental well-being, clarity, and intuitive awareness,” explains psychologist, Dr. Rev. Nicole Sebastian. “1-Magic Word isn’t just for managing stress—it’s a life tool for overcoming addiction, improving sleep, and handling everyday challenges.“



Addressing Misinformation and the Blindsided Crisis

The rising deception epidemic has affected financial security, relationships, and career decisions, leaving individuals vulnerable to misinformation. Consider:

Elderly Americans lost $3.4 billion to fraud in 2024, marking an 11% increase from the previous year.

800,000 cases of medical misdiagnoses annually result in serious disabilities or death.

Nearly 400,000 women receive incorrect breast cancer diagnoses each year.

U.S. divorce rates hover around 45%, often linked to poor partner compatibility.

81% of online dating profiles may contain misleading information.

74% of businesses suffer from poor hiring choices, costing an average of $240,000 per misplaced hire.

Nearly half of individuals are misaligned in their careers, resulting in lost potential and dissatisfaction.

The Ancient Way of Knowing system incorporates sound, dreams, intuition, and synchronicity to strengthen individuals’ ability to navigate today’s complex world. Through this approach, individuals develop intuitive discernment and decision-making resilience to Never Get Blindsided Again.

“As deception grows, it clouds people’s ability to judge situations accurately, leading to life-altering consequences,” says sociologist, Professor Rev. Michael Sebastian. “Our program restores people’s confidence in their ability to distinguish truth from manipulation.“

Origins and Mission of Divine Guidance Institute

The Divine Guidance Institute was born from personal transformation. Following experiences of being blindsided, Dr. Nic had a prophetic dream providing clarity, while Professor Mike’s intuitive signs led him to Nicole despite a significant age difference. Dr. Nic’s profound spiritual experiences and Professor Mike’s discovery of an ancient vibrational sound technique to alleviate PTSD converged into a shared mission.

Now married 30 years, they founded the Divine Guidance Institute as a modern-day learning center focused on teaching The Ancient Way of Knowing. This system empowers individuals to navigate relationships, careers, finances, and personal safety with increased awareness and insight.

Unique Approach Blending Modern Techniques with Ancient Wisdom

Leveraging their backgrounds in psychology and sociology, the Sebastians have created programs that combine ancient spiritual practices with modern psychological principles. As authors of “TRUST YOURSELF: Master Your Dreams, Master Your Destiny”, the Sebastians have long advocated for self-awareness as a key to personal growth. Their nonprofit’s approach empowers individuals with methods rooted in ancient wisdom yet tailored to today’s mental health and societal needs.

Commitment to Never Get Blindsided Again

At the core of Divine Guidance Institute is the pledge: Never Get Blindsided Again. Through education, practical application, and ongoing support, the Institute strives to equip people with the skills to face uncertainty with confidence, clarity, and resilience. The Institute’s resources are accessible online, offering guidance for those seeking to regain control over their lives amid pervasive misinformation and deception.

About Divine Guidance Institute

Dr. Nic and Professor Mike Sebastian, both recognized for their work on VH1, A&E, E!, and XM/Sirius, respond to this pervasive issue through their nonprofit, Divine Guidance Institute. This 501(c)(3) organization introduces The Ancient Way of Knowing, a systematic approach aimed at helping individuals uncover truth, reduce deception, and make informed decisions to avoid life’s unexpected pitfalls. DGI offers courses, coaching, DIY books, and seminars designed to improve mental health, discern truth, and support informed decision-making in complex life situations.

