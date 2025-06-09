DMR News

The 9th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop to Launch Soon

Ethan Lin

Jun 9, 2025

From June 10 to 15, the 9th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop will take place in Sichuan, China. Jointly hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the People’s Government of Sichuan Province, the event is featured as part of the 2nd Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange. It aims to build a cross-border platform of science, technology, and culture for the youth.

Under the theme, “Engineering Builds a Better Future,” the event adopts a hybrid “online-offline” model, featuring “one main camp + five regional sub-camps + one online platform.” The main camp in Sichuan will focus on two key areas: “Low-Carbon City Development” and “Smart Rail Transit, for the Future.” Participants will visit innovation hubs,including laboratories at Sichuan University and the National Experimental Teaching Demonstration Center for Transportation at Southwest Jiaotong University. They will engage in hands-on projects involving maglev trains and environmental technologies, while also experiencing intangible cultural heritage, including Shu embroidery and shadow puppetry.

The itinerary includes visits to the Dujiangyan Irrigation System and Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, fostering international understanding through a blend of scientific exploration and cultural immersion. Sub-camps will take place in Shaanxi, Ningxia, Xinjiang, Guangxi, Yunnan, and other regions. Meanwhile, young participants from around the world can collaborate on cross-border learning and innovation projects through the “cloud classroom” hosted on the Belt and Road Virtual Science Center’s online platform.

This year’s event will also feature the launch of the “Youth Imagination Education Initiative,” inviting science fiction works published from Belt and Road countries to promote the development of a shared sci-fi education community among teenagers across these member countries.

