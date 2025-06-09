Slip N Slide Media Announces New Docu-Series “Miami Kingpins: The Real Scarfaces” Premieres July 4, 2025

The series tells the untold true story of three of Miami’s most powerful drug lords who ruled the city’s streets during the explosive cocaine era of the 1980s and 1990s.

Created and executive produced by Ted Lucas, Rick Ross, and Josh “REDD” Burke, Miami Kingpins delivers a raw and unflinching look at the real-life figures whose names have echoed in rap lyrics for decades but whose full stories have remained hidden — until now.

More Than a Crime Story: The Untold Blueprint of Miami’s Rise



Miami Kingpins takes viewers deep inside the rise and fall of Bossman (Big Ike Co Defendant), Bo Diddley, and Convertible Burt — the legendary figures who helped transform Miami into an international hotbed for both culture and chaos.

Through exclusive interviews with surviving insiders, community voices, and those who lived through it, the series explores how these men built underground empires, influenced Hip Hop culture, and left behind a complex legacy still felt in Miami today.

“This is more than just a crime series,” says executive producer Rick Ross. “It’s about the men who laid the foundation for Miami’s identity — the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Josh “REDD” Burke, co-executive producer, adds, “This docuseries reveals a side of Miami’s history that most people don’t know. We’re telling the story of how these figures impacted the culture, not just through crime, but through the choices that shaped an entire generation. It’s about legacy and the human story behind the headlines.”

Wide Release on Major Streaming Platforms



The series will be available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, DIRECTV, DISH, and FandangoNOW, ensuring wide accessibility and nationwide reach for its July 4 release.

Slip N Slide Media’s multi-platform launch strategy is designed to spark conversation across generations — tapping into both fans of true crime and those who lived the era firsthand.

Humanizing a Notorious Era



What sets Miami Kingpins apart is its focus on depth, not glorification. The docu-series avoids sensationalism and instead humanizes the individuals behind the headlines — exploring how systemic inequality, street economics, and personal ambition collided to define an entire generation.

“We’re telling the real story — not the headlines, not the myths,” says Ted Lucas. “This is about power, community, survival, and how the past continues to shape our present.”

About Slip N Slide Media



Founded by Ted Lucas, Slip N Slide Media is a cultural storytelling company focused on elevating authentic voices from the South and Caribbean. With roots in music and eyes on the future of visual content, Slip N Slide Media is committed to producing content that blends entertainment with impact.

