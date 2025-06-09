Tanzania Orders Shutdown of X Over Pornography Concerns

Tanzania has decided to block access to the social media platform X, citing the sharing of pornographic content that conflicts with the country’s laws, culture, customs, and traditions, the information minister Jerry Silaa told a local TV station.

Users have reported restricted access to X over the past two weeks, following political tensions and the hacking of the police’s official account. However, a full shutdown of the platform has not yet occurred.

Rights Groups Raise Concerns About Digital Repression

A Tanzanian rights group, the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), described Silaa’s remarks as part of a “troubling pattern of digital repression” ahead of the October presidential and parliamentary elections.

LHRC noted that X, formerly Twitter, faced a similar shutdown before the 2020 elections. The recurrence of these restrictions raises “serious concerns about the openness of digital space” in Tanzania. Other platforms like Clubhouse and Telegram are also reportedly inaccessible without Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

LHRC criticized the government for blocking X while officials and public institutions continue using the platform, calling this inconsistency confusing and damaging to the government’s credibility.

Silaa linked the ban to X’s announcement last year that it would no longer block “consensually produced and distributed” adult content. The minister said X has allowed “explicit sexual material, including same-sex pornographic content,” violating Tanzania’s online “ethics guidelines.”

He also noted that some content is inaccessible on YouTube as part of a broader effort to protect consumers and enforce compliance with Tanzanian laws on all online platforms.

Political Context and Human Rights Allegations

The ban follows reports by internet watchdog Netblocks that X became unavailable after the police’s official account was hacked, showing pornographic material and falsely announcing the president’s death. Pornographic content also appeared on the hacked YouTube account of the tax authority.

The timing coincides with a government crackdown on Kenyan and Ugandan human rights activists in Tanzania, linked to support for opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who faces a treason charge.

Activists detained in Tanzania have reported mistreatment, including sexual assault. While authorities deny these allegations, regional rights groups and Amnesty International have called for investigations and accountability.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has condemned foreign activists for “meddling” in Tanzanian affairs, asserting her government will not tolerate disruptions ahead of the elections.

Although praised initially for political openness after succeeding the late John Magufuli, critics argue that President Hassan is exhibiting authoritarian tendencies as she prepares to seek a full term.

The government insists that Tanzania remains a stable democracy and promises a free and fair election.

What The Author Thinks Restricting access to social media platforms over content concerns risks undermining fundamental freedoms and stifling public discourse, especially ahead of elections. While governments must protect cultural values, outright bans and censorship often serve political interests more than genuine societal protection. Tanzania’s approach risks alienating citizens and international observers who value open and democratic digital spaces.

