Full Circle Avenue’s Isaac Benjamin Leads the Charge for Indie Artists, Bridging the Gap Between Music Creation and Distribution

Isaac Benjamin: A Multifaceted Indie Artist Who is Changing the Music Industry

Isaac Benjamin, who performs under the name Full Circle Avenue, is revolutionizing the indie music scene by merging his creative career with a deep understanding of the technical side of music distribution. As an artist, producer, and Director of Distribution at Boost Collective, Isaac’s unique position allows him to connect the dots between the art of music creation and the complexities of distributing it to a broader audience. His commitment to supporting independent artists and helping them navigate the ever-evolving music industry has positioned him as a key figure in today’s music landscape.

Isaac’s journey into the world of music is unconventional. A self-taught musician, Isaac bypassed formal education to pursue his passion for music. Drawing on his background in game development, he developed a strong technical understanding of music production and distribution, an edge that has shaped his approach to the industry. Isaac worked with Chris Moon and Butch Vig before joining Boost Collective, and his experiences have greatly influenced his role in the company and his approach to helping others. These experiences have cemented Isaac’s credibility as a respected artist and producer in the music world.

Full Circle Avenue: An Artist Who Understands the Industry’s Challenges

Although Isaac’s role at Boost Collective is crucial, his identity as Full Circle Avenue—the independent artist—is what drives him. His work at Boost Collective gives him an in-depth understanding of the difficulties faced by indie musicians, particularly when it comes to breaking through the noise in a saturated market. Isaac knows firsthand how challenging it can be to make an impact, especially when over a million songs are uploaded to streaming platforms each week. His goal is to provide meaningful support to other artists who face the same challenges he has experienced.

Isaac’s dual role as an artist and distributor allows him to offer a more holistic perspective. “I’ve been on both sides of the business,” Isaac says. “I know how hard it is to get your music heard, and I’m here to offer support to others who are in the same position.” His ability to combine the technical and creative aspects of the music business gives him a distinct advantage. Isaac’s approach isn’t just about helping artists upload their music to digital platforms; it’s about creating a platform where they can build a sustainable career.

Empowering Independent Musicians: Isaac’s Mission to Elevate Indie Artists

Isaac Benjamin’s vision is to help independent musicians achieve the recognition they deserve. Through Full Circle Avenue, Isaac offers not only his music but also his experience and knowledge. He is determined to give other artists the tools and resources they need to succeed, particularly in the crowded world of digital music distribution. Isaac’s mission is to ensure that artists have the opportunity to maintain their artistic integrity while navigating the often-complex landscape of streaming platforms and music distribution.

“It’s about more than just uploading music to streaming services,” Isaac explains. “It’s about building a brand, creating a personal connection with your audience, and finding a way to stand out. I want to help artists understand how to take control of their own success.” His unique perspective as both an active musician and a distribution leader allows him to offer invaluable guidance to fellow indie artists.

In addition to providing technical expertise, Isaac is dedicated to fostering a sense of community among independent musicians. Through Full Circle Avenue, Isaac creates a space where artists can share their journeys, connect with one another, and support each other’s growth. His music is an extension of his story—a story of resilience, perseverance, and overcoming the obstacles that come with being an independent artist in a competitive industry.

Full Circle Avenue’s Role in the Future of Music Distribution

Isaac Benjamin’s vision for the future of music distribution is one where independent artists have access to the tools, resources, and support they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world. As technology continues to shape the music industry, Isaac sees the importance of maintaining artistic integrity while leveraging the resources available to independent musicians.

“The rise of streaming platforms and the growing influence of AI present both challenges and opportunities for independent musicians,” Isaac says. “I want to make sure artists have access to the right tools to stay independent while still reaching a large audience. It’s all about balancing technology with creativity.”

By continuing to enhance his online presence, Isaac aims to increase visibility for Full Circle Avenue and ensure that his music and message reach as many people as possible. He understands the importance of maintaining a strong digital footprint in today’s music landscape and is committed to helping other artists achieve the same.

About Isaac Benjamin (Full Circle Avenue)

Isaac Benjamin, also known as Full Circle Avenue, is a self-taught musician, singer-songwriter, and producer who is making waves in the indie music scene. He has collaborated with industry heavyweights like Chris Moon and Butch Vig while simultaneously leading Boost Collective’s music distribution efforts. Isaac’s mission is to empower fellow independent musicians by offering them the tools, knowledge, and support needed to succeed in today’s competitive music industry. Through Full Circle Avenue, Isaac continues to share his personal journey and inspire others to create their own path in music.

Media Contact:

Isaac Benjamin

Full Circle Avenue

Website: fullcircleavenue.com

Instagram: @fullcircleavenue

Spotify: Full Circle Avenue on Spotify

Apple Music: Full Circle Avenue on Apple Music |

Boost Collective: Boost Collective Music Distribution