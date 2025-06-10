Specialty Dog Training Sets the Standard as Demand Grows for Elite Protection Dogs Nationwide

Rising Crime Trends Fuel Demand for Protection Dogs

In the wake of increasing violent crime, burglaries, and organized home invasions across the United States, the demand for personal security solutions has reached new heights. Among the most sought-after forms of protection are elite, professionally trained protection dogs, which offer an unparalleled layer of defense combined with loyal companionship. As traditional security methods like alarms and cameras often fall short, more families, celebrities, athletes, real estate professionals, and high-net-worth individuals are turning to canine companions to safeguard their homes and loved ones.

Specialty Dog Training (SDT), renowned for its bespoke protection dogs, has received the distinguished recognition of Best Family Protection Dogs in California of 2025 from the Evergreen Awards. This award celebrates SDT’s commitment to delivering world-class protection dogs that blend elite training with family-friendly temperaments. The honor cements SDT’s position as a trailblazer in the canine protection industry, highlighting its ability to craft highly capable dogs that are not only formidable protectors but also loyal companions for families.

At the forefront of this growing trend is Specialty Dog Training (SDT), a Southern California-based company specializing in hand-selected, custom-trained protection dogs. Founded by renowned trainer Graham Bloem, SDT combines over 45 years of experience in the field, blending advanced training techniques with a deep understanding of canine psychology to deliver elite protection dogs that integrate seamlessly into family life.

“Clients want more than just cameras and alarms,” says Graham Bloem, Founder and CEO of SDT. “They want a living, loyal companion who provides real-time protection, travels with them, sleeps at their feet, and becomes part of the family.”

Custom-Training and Selection: Tailored Protection for Every Need

SDT’s approach to protection dog training is as unique as its clients. The company selects each dog from world-class working lines, ensuring health, stability, and the right temperament for real-world applications. This careful selection process, combined with SDT’s meticulous training, creates dogs that are capable of offering unparalleled protection in various situations.

The training regimen includes exposure to children, other pets, and various public settings, ensuring that each dog can adapt to any household or lifestyle. This makes SDT’s dogs ideal for families with children, people who travel frequently, or those who maintain multiple residences.

Each SDT protection dog is trained to:

Obey commands on- and off-leash

Travel with ease

Alert bark and display a deterrent threat response

Position itself between a handler and a threat on command

Engage to neutralize a physical threat when necessary

Training levels include deterrent-only dogs, apprehension-trained dogs, and executive-level protection dogs, offering a solution tailored to each client’s specific needs. Whether clients are looking for home defense, travel security, or overall peace of mind, SDT provides customized, high-performance protection dogs.

Serving Families, Celebrities, and High-Profile Clients Nationwide

SDT has built a diverse and highly discreet client base, which includes athletes, entertainers, business leaders, law enforcement officers, and high-profile families. The company’s ability to maintain confidentiality and discretion is central to its operations. From the initial consultation to the delivery of the protection dog, SDT offers white-glove service, ensuring that every detail, including travel arrangements, dog selection, home integration, and follow-up training, is handled with care and professionalism.

In addition to its renowned protection dog program, SDT offers a variety of services, including:

Board & Train (Boot Camp) programs

Custom service and emotional support dogs

Obedience and behavior modification training

Refresher training and private follow-up sessions

The trainers at SDT are experts in their fields, with backgrounds in law enforcement K9 work, military handling, behavioral science, service dog training, and advanced working dog development, offering clients a high level of expertise in every aspect of dog training.

Recognized Leadership in the Canine Protection Industry

SDT’s commitment to excellence has earned the company recognition across national media. The company and its founder, Graham Bloem, have been featured on major networks such as ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS, and have been recognized in national publications. Bloem, a two-time national award winner, has also had honorable mentions on shows like the Ellen Show, Today Show, and Tonight Show.

“Security doesn’t have to sacrifice heart,” says Bloem. “Every dog we train is not only a capable protector but also a loving, stable family member.”

Investing in Safety and Peace of Mind

With the rise of crime trends and security risks, the need for personal protection is more critical than ever. A protection dog from SDT isn’t just a luxury—it’s an investment in a family’s safety, confidence, and overall quality of life.

To help clients take the next step toward safer living, SDT offers complimentary discovery calls to assess individual needs, answer questions, and match families with the ideal protection dog. Given the increasing demand and the critical role these dogs play in ensuring safety, the company’s services are becoming a vital part of families’ and individuals’ security plans.

About Specialty Dog Training

Specialty Dog Training is a family-owned dog training company based in San Diego, CA. With over 45 years of combined professional experience, SDT has become a trusted authority in obedience training, protection dog placement, behavior modification, and service dog development. The company is dedicated to relationship-based training methods and offers lifelong client support, ensuring that every dog not only excels in protection but also integrates seamlessly into the family environment.

