FD Capital Launches NED Capital to Revolutionise Non-Executive Director Recruitment Across the UK

FD Capital, a leading financial executive recruitment firm, is proud to announce the launch of NED Capital (https://ww.nedcapital.co.uk), a dedicated new venture specialising in the recruitment of Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) for growth-focused companies across the UK.

With a deep understanding of boardroom dynamics and strategic leadership, NED Capital aims to fill a critical gap in the UK business landscape by offering an exclusive, high-calibre recruitment service tailored to the evolving needs of modern boards. The new brand builds on FD Capital’s established reputation in executive recruitment and financial leadership, bringing that same rigour and insight to board-level appointments.

Meeting a Growing Demand for Strategic Board Leadership

In today’s rapidly changing economic and regulatory environment, the role of a Non-Executive Director is more vital than ever. Businesses face increased pressure for accountability, innovation, and long-term strategy. Whether it’s a scaling startup looking for experienced guidance or a mature enterprise navigating succession and transformation, the presence of a capable NED can make the difference between stagnation and sustainable growth.

Adrian Lawrence, Founder and Director at FD Capital, commented on the launch:

“We’ve seen a surge in demand for highly experienced, strategically minded Non-Executive Directors across all sectors. With NED Capital, we’re formalising our commitment to this vital area by providing a specialist recruitment service that understands both the art and the science of building high-functioning boards. This isn’t just about filling seats; it’s about transforming leadership.”

Specialist Approach with a National Reach

NED Capital is designed to serve clients ranging from SMEs and private equity-backed firms to listed companies and nonprofit organisations. The new platform will leverage FD Capital’s extensive network of senior finance professionals and business leaders to deliver truly strategic board placements.

Services offered through NED Capital include:

NED Search & Recruitment : Tailored headhunting for experienced board members across sectors.

: Tailored headhunting for experienced board members across sectors. Board Advisory : Strategic guidance for boards in structuring effective leadership and governance.

: Strategic guidance for boards in structuring effective leadership and governance. Diversity & Inclusion Focus : Commitment to building balanced boards that reflect today’s business landscape.

: Commitment to building balanced boards that reflect today’s business landscape. Interim NED Appointments : Flexible short-term solutions during transitions or special projects.

: Flexible short-term solutions during transitions or special projects. Portfolio Career Support: Helping experienced executives transition into plural roles.

With offices in London and Birmingham and a presence across key UK business regions, NED Capital combines the reach of a national firm with the personal touch of a boutique agency.

A Trusted Name Expanding Its Horizons

FD Capital has built a strong reputation over the past decade as a specialist in CFO and Finance Director recruitment. Known for matching high-growth companies with financial leaders who can drive performance, FD Capital’s expansion into NED recruitment is a natural evolution of its mission to support businesses at all stages of their growth journeys.

The launch of NED Capital allows the firm to apply its deep sectoral expertise, rigorous selection processes, and commitment to client success to an entirely new dimension of leadership.

“Our clients trust us to understand their business, their culture, and their challenges,” added Adrian. “With NED Capital, we’re bringing that same consultative, insight-driven approach to board appointments. We take the time to understand what makes a board function well – and what kind of leader can really elevate that dynamic.”

Championing Diversity, Innovation and ESG

NED Capital is launching with a clear vision: to modernise and diversify the boardroom. In an age where ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors are increasingly shaping corporate agendas, NED Capital recognises the need for board members who are not only financially and strategically astute, but who bring fresh perspectives, lived experiences, and sector innovation.

The firm is committed to:

Promoting Gender and Ethnic Diversity : By actively expanding its talent pool and forging partnerships with industry networks.

: By actively expanding its talent pool and forging partnerships with industry networks. Sustainability and Ethics : Recruiting leaders with proven track records in sustainable governance and social responsibility.

: Recruiting leaders with proven track records in sustainable governance and social responsibility. Championing Digital Transformation: Helping boards adapt with NEDs who understand AI, cybersecurity, data strategy, and the digital economy.

“NEDs today are more than just advisors – they are catalysts for transformation,” said Adrian Lawrence, Director, at NED Capital. “We’re working to ensure that our placements reflect not just business acumen, but the wider skills needed to thrive in today’s complex market.”

Launch Highlights and Initial Success

Ahead of its official launch, NED Capital has already completed a number of high-profile placements across fintech, healthcare, manufacturing, and green energy sectors. These early successes demonstrate the strength of the firm’s network and the confidence clients place in its ability to deliver board-level impact.

NED Capital is already working with:

A fast-scaling SaaS company seeking independent governance oversight ahead of Series B funding.

A family-owned manufacturer undergoing succession planning.

A London-based healthtech scaleup adding industry expertise to its board ahead of international expansion.

These case studies reflect the breadth of sectors and business challenges that NED Capital is equipped to support.

A Platform for the Next Generation of Board Talent

As part of its long-term vision, NED Capital will also be launching a series of initiatives to support aspiring Non-Executive Directors in developing their board careers. Through mentorship programmes, workshops, and networking events, the firm aims to create a pipeline of future board leaders who are ready to step into critical roles.

The company is also investing in digital tools and resources, including:

A NED Talent Portal : Where candidates can register interest, track opportunities, and build their personal brand.

: Where candidates can register interest, track opportunities, and build their personal brand. Boardroom Insights Hub : A content series featuring interviews, best practices, and governance news.

: A content series featuring interviews, best practices, and governance news. Annual NED Benchmarking Reports: Providing market data on compensation, diversity, and board trends

Get in Touch

Companies seeking to strengthen their boards and executives exploring portfolio careers are encouraged to visit https://www.nedcapital.co.uk