“Get On Board” with Makin’ Wake: A Great Loop Journey to Support Ronald McDonald House Charities

Makin’ Wake, a unique initiative blending adventure and philanthropy, is calling on supporters to “Get On Board” in raising $100,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). This June, the Makin’ Wake team will embark on an epic journey to complete the Great Loop — a 6,000-mile waterway route spanning the Eastern United States — to bring attention and funds to RMHC’s mission of keeping families close during medical crises.

A Journey with Purpose

“The Great Loop is more than just a journey,” says Captain Darren Hayes. “It’s a metaphor for how connected we are and how far we can go when we come together. By joining forces, we can make a tremendous impact for families in need.”

As Captain Hayes and the Makin’ Wake team embark on this voyage, they aim to raise awareness for RMHC’s essential services, which include housing, support, and community for families with critically ill children receiving medical care. By participating, donors will contribute to ensuring that families can remain close to their children during some of the most challenging times of their lives.

How to “Get On Board”

Makin’ Wake is inviting individuals, businesses, and organizations to participate in the campaign in several impactful ways:

Making a Donation : Every dollar brings the campaign closer to the $100,000 goal, directly supporting families in need.

: Every dollar brings the campaign closer to the $100,000 goal, directly supporting families in need. Sponsorship Opportunities : Sponsors will receive visibility throughout the journey, with branding on the boat, promotional materials, and social media coverage.

: Sponsors will receive visibility throughout the journey, with branding on the boat, promotional materials, and social media coverage. Following the Journey: Supporters can stay up to date with Makin’ Wake’s progress through videos, blogs, and social media posts documenting the highs and challenges of this extraordinary adventure.

About the Great Loop

The Great Loop is one of the world’s most remarkable boating challenges, circling through waterways like the Mississippi River, the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, and the Great Lakes. This 6,000-mile journey represents values of perseverance, collaboration, and the power of community — ideals that align perfectly with the mission of RMHC. It is a journey that symbolizes not just physical endurance but the emotional strength needed to overcome life’s obstacles, especially when families face health crises.

Join the Movement

The countdown to June has begun, and Makin’ Wake is ready to make waves. By joining the effort, supporters can contribute to a powerful cause, helping bring hope to families facing some of the most difficult challenges of their lives. Together, through this Great Loop adventure, the Makin’ Wake team believes that we can raise the much-needed funds for RMHC — one mile and one dollar at a time.

For more information, to donate, or to follow the journey, visit MakinWake.com or follow Makin’ Wake on social media.

Get on board today and help us raise $100,000 for RMHC — because together, we can make a ripple that lasts a lifetime.

About Makin’ Wake

Makin’ Wake is a philanthropic initiative combining adventure and fundraising to support families in need. Founded by Captain Darren Hayes, Makin’ Wake embarks on extraordinary journeys to raise awareness and funds for causes like Ronald McDonald House Charities. Through adventure, they aim to inspire communities to come together and make a difference.

Media Contact:

Darren Hayes

Phone: 727-644-7657

Email: Wearemakinwake@gmail.com

Website: www.makinwake.com

Website: www.positiveseed.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/makin.wake

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@makin.wake

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Makinwake

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/makin.wake