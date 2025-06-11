Xtivum Connecting & Consulting Launches Under Leadership of Jared Zych to Transform Business Operations and Drive Results

In a marketplace oversaturated with recycled frameworks and surface-level advice, Jared Zych is bringing something rare: a consulting model built from scars, not slideshows.

He doesn’t coach from the sidelines—he steps into the engine room of a business, diagnoses the root issues, and rebuilds from within. No playbooks. No fluff. Just clarity, connection, and execution.

“I’ve been through what most leaders spend their careers trying to avoid,” Zych says.

“That pain gave me pattern recognition. I know when a business is bleeding energy—and how to stop it.”

Beyond Advice—This Is Alignment

Xtivum operates like a special forces unit for businesses under pressure. Whether it’s stalled momentum, fractured leadership, or growth that’s outpacing systems, Zych builds tailored solutions by embedding directly into teams. His approach is fast, precise, and forged in the field—not the classroom.

“Most companies aren’t broken,” he explains.

“They’re just misaligned. The vision’s there—the structure isn’t.”

From C-suite realignments to cross-departmental execution strategies, Xtivum works hands-on across logistics, tech, construction, fitness, media, and more—pulling from a national network of proven operators he’s trusted under fire.

A Consulting Model for Founders, Not Followers

Xtivum isn’t a traditional consultancy—it’s a creative strike team for leaders ready to move. Zych partners with founders, operators, and executives to remove friction, reestablish momentum, and deliver real outcomes.

“The right systems turn role players into superstars,” he says.

“I don’t just match talent to roles—I connect the right people to the right problems.”

Recent Wins Include:

Scaling a freight company from $70M to $100M+ through sales reengineering

Leading international logistics integration for a global product brand

Tripling lead conversion through a custom-built fractional marketing team

Realigning team culture and operations for a national fitness brand

Securing NIL contracts and brand partnerships in the professional and collegiate sports space

Strategy That Doesn’t Wait

The model follows three steps: Diagnose. Design. Execute.

It starts with operational discovery and ends with embedded leadership, clear direction, and measurable results.

“Consulting only works when it’s honest—and backed by action,” Zych says.

Built by Failure. Driven by Clarity.

Zych didn’t take the traditional route. He didn’t graduate with honors or climb the corporate ladder. He built, he lost, and he rebuilt. Xtivum was born from a decade of trial, failure, and the obsession to find what actually works.

“In this game, the test comes first—and the lesson shows up after,” he says.

“I’ve taken the hits most try to avoid. That’s why I see what others miss.”

Who Xtivum Is For

The firm takes on only a handful of high-stakes projects each quarter—designed for leaders with vision, not excuses. If you’re ready to move from strategy to traction, this is where that shift begins.

“Strategy solves the what. Connection solves the why,” Zych says.

“Xtivum delivers both—because real business transformation demands both brains and backbone.”

About Xtivum Connecting & Consulting

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Xtivum is a boutique agency specializing in operational clarity, leadership realignment, and business transformation. The name Xtivum is derived from Creativum, Latin for “creative.” The “X” signifies the firm’s difference: decisive thinking, creative structure, and transformative results.

