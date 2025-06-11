Introduction to Dr. Deborah S. Wilder

Dr. Deborah S. Wilder, Ph.D., is a highly respected licensed psychologist specializing in divorce, relationships, and emotional and narcissistic abuse recovery. With over 35 years of experience in mental health, Dr. Wilder has earned a distinguished reputation for her compassionate and trauma-informed therapeutic approach. She has dedicated her career to assisting individuals, couples, and families dealing with life’s challenges, and she has devoted the latter part of her career helping individuals navigate the pain of high-conflict divorces, especially those involved with emotionally abusive or narcissistic partners. As a Certified Narcissistic Abuse Treatment Clinician (CNATC), she is committed to helping clients reclaim their lives and mental well-being.

Her extensive experience includes work with individuals, couples, and families in a variety of settings, including prestigious institutions like private psychiatric facilities and veterans’ centers. Her expertise extends beyond therapeutic practice into mediation, where she helps clients resolve disputes in a calmer, less adversarial environment.

A Career Built on Healing and Expertise

Dr. Wilder began her career in clinical roles at various institutions, including a residential psychiatric facility for children, a county mental health center, and a Veterans Administration Medical Center. Specializing in PTSD and behavioral medicine with veterans, her experience significantly shaped her understanding of trauma, which she later integrated into her private practice. She founded her practice in 1994, focusing on supporting individuals, couples, and families through life’s difficult transitions. Over time, Dr. Wilder developed expertise in divorce, abuse, and emotional recovery. Her therapeutic approach combines evidence-based methods like Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and resilience-building strategies to help clients rebuild emotional strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

The Importance of Specialized Support in High-Conflict Divorce

Dr. Wilder specializes in high-conflict divorces, particularly those involving emotional or narcissistic abuse. With deep expertise in the psychological dynamics of these complex situations, she helps clients manage their emotional and mental well-being, enabling them to make empowered decisions during turbulent separations. “I understand the chaos of a high-conflict divorce, especially with a narcissistic partner,” says Dr. Wilder. “I work closely with clients to help them regain their sense of self, peace, and future.” Her empathetic yet strategic approach has made her a trusted resource for individuals seeking a peaceful and organized path through the emotional and legal complexities of divorce.

Empowering Clients to Heal and Move Forward

Dr. Wilder is committed to empowering clients to not only survive trauma but to thrive after it. She helps individuals reclaim their identity, rebuild their lives, and restore their emotional health. This transformative process is reflected in client feedback, with many describing her as “the calm in the storm,” offering clear guidance through difficult times. Dr. Wilder believes healing extends beyond therapy: “Healing doesn’t just happen in therapy; it’s a plan, a process, and a promise of something better ahead,” she says. Her clients don’t just survive—they gain tools for long-term emotional stability, renewed confidence, and an empowered outlook on life.

Offering Resources for Wider Accessibility

In addition to her one-on-one practice, Dr. Wilder offers online courses and workshops to provide her expertise to a broader audience. These resources focus on divorce recovery and emotional healing, allowing individuals who may not be able to work with her directly to still benefit from her knowledge and support.

Dr. Wilder’s belief in education and empowerment shines through her digital offerings, making her expertise accessible to those in need of guidance, even if they are unable to attend her therapy sessions.

Moving Beyond Trauma: The Promise of Healing

Healing from emotional or narcissistic abuse requires a thoughtful and compassionate approach. Dr. Wilder’s work goes beyond simply addressing immediate pain; it is about helping clients rebuild their lives with strength, confidence, and a renewed sense of self-worth. Through her combination of research-based therapeutic practices and empathetic understanding, she provides clients with the tools they need to break free from the past and move forward into a brighter future.

As a leading expert in emotional and narcissistic abuse recovery, Dr. Wilder is known for her unwavering commitment to supporting individuals through some of the most challenging transitions of their lives. Her therapeutic approach is holistic, ensuring her clients not only heal but thrive.

Dr. Deborah S. Wilder: Best Divorce Specialist for Emotional and Narcissistic Abuse in United States of 2025

We are proud to announce that Dr. Deborah S. Wilder has been named the Best Divorce Specialist for Emotional and Narcissistic Abuse in the United States of 2025 by Evergreen Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores Dr. Wilder’s outstanding contributions to divorce recovery and her dedication to helping individuals heal from emotional and narcissistic abuse.

With more than three decades of mental health experience, Dr. Wilder has become a leading expert in the field of divorce and abuse recovery, particularly in high-conflict situations. Her expertise spans multiple therapeutic modalities, including DBT, CBT, and trauma-informed care, providing clients with a comprehensive and effective approach to healing.

Supporting Women Through High-Conflict Divorce

Dr. Wilder’s practice is especially focused on supporting women through the trauma of high-conflict divorce, particularly those leaving emotionally or narcissistically abusive relationships. Her goal is to help these women rediscover their identity and navigate the complexities of divorce in a healthy, supportive manner.

Through her accessible resources and digital platforms, Dr. Wilder continues to make her expertise available to a larger audience, helping even more individuals recover from emotional abuse and reclaim their peace.

A Legacy of Leadership in Divorce Recovery

In addition to her private practice, Dr. Wilder is a Best-Selling Contributing Author of Divorce Decoded: A Manifesto for Women Navigating Divorce and Beyond and cohosts the YouTube series Divorce and Relationships Decoded. Her contributions to the divorce and emotional healing conversation have established her as a thought leader in the field.

Her membership in several prestigious organizations, including the American Psychological Association, the Georgia Psychological Association, and the Amicable Divorce Network underscores her dedication to advancing divorce support and emotional recovery.

Looking Ahead: Empowering Lives, Rebuilding Futures

Dr. Wilder’s work is about more than just healing—it’s about empowering individuals to build a future filled with peace, self-respect, and strength. Her holistic approach to therapy, combined with her extensive experience and expertise, has made her one of the leading voices in the field of divorce recovery.

As a trailblazer in the field, Dr. Wilder continues to transform the lives of individuals by offering support and guidance during one of the most difficult times in their lives.

About Dr. Deborah S. Wilder

Dr. Deborah S. Wilder, a licensed psychologist and Certified Narcissistic Abuse Treatment Clinician (CNATC), brings over 35 years of experience in the field of mental health. As the founder of the Center for Therapy and Mediation, she has guided thousands of individuals, couples, and families through life’s most difficult challenges, especially in the area of divorce, and emotional and narcissistic abuse recovery.

Dr. Wilder is also a Best-Selling Contributing Author of Divorce Decoded: A Manifesto for Women Navigating Divorce and Beyond and cohosts the YouTube show Divorce and Relationships Decoded.

