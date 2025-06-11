Dr. Kelly Bridges, MD, Named Best Spine Surgeon in the Treasure Valley – 2025 by Evergreen

Outstanding Surgical Expertise and Patient Care

Dr. Bridges’ journey in neurosurgery began with a Bachelor of Science in Neurosciences from UCLA, where she conducted advanced research in complex brain networks. She went on to earn her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Nevada School of Medicine, where she received multiple awards, including the Outstanding Student in Neuroscience and the American Medical Women’s Association Award for Academic Achievement.

Her neurosurgical training at Oregon Health and Science University equipped her with expertise in managing critically ill patients with complex brain and spine diseases. She contributed to multiple research publications and achieved top scores on the written board examination for neurological surgeons.

Since 2018, Dr. Bridges has provided evidence-based care to the Treasure Valley community, integrating the latest proven surgical technologies with personalized treatment plans. She is known for her meticulous approach, ensuring that every patient receives comprehensive education and guidance throughout their surgical journey.

Her commitment to excellence is reflected in her 100% provider rating by the Trinity Score Card for two consecutive years, a significant achievement surpassing the 77-83% average for Neurosurgery. This rating, based on post-operative complications, readmissions, and surgical outcomes, underscores her superior performance.

A Leader in Neurosurgery and Patient Advocacy

As a board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. Bridges remains dedicated to continuous learning and innovation. She actively engages in national conferences, peer collaborations, and journal reviews to stay at the forefront of neurosurgical advancements. She has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and regularly participates in educational initiatives, delivering lectures to local physicians, hospital nursing teams, and medical students.

Dr. Bridges also serves on a committee overseeing the Treasure Valley Hospital’s Spine Center of Excellence, further cementing her role as a leader in advancing spine surgery in the region.

Excellence in Patient Outcomes and Satisfaction

Patients consistently express their gratitude for Dr. Bridges’ compassionate care, clear communication, and life-changing surgical outcomes. Many testimonials highlight her ability to transform lives:

“Dr. Bridges is very patient, kind, and caring… I am now pain-free and happy with my results!”

“Back and leg pain were gone when I woke up from surgery. I couldn’t believe how quickly I recovered!”

“She took me from debilitating back pain to pain-free. I am so grateful for her expertise.”

Her 100% provider rating by the Trinity Scorecard reflects her commitment to patient safety, reduced complications, and successful surgical results. Additionally, her practice has earned numerous five-star reviews on Google, further demonstrating her patients’ trust and satisfaction. It comes as no surprise that Dr. Bridges is the recipient of the Evergreen award for Best Spine Surgeon in the Treasure Valley – 2025.

Innovative Patient Education Initiatives

Recognizing the importance of patient education, Dr. Bridges has launched a series of educational videos covering essential spine surgery topics, including:

How to prepare for surgery

What to expect during recovery

How to choose the right surgeon

Key questions to ask before undergoing spine surgery

These resources empower patients nationwide with critical knowledge to make informed decisions about their spinal health.

Breaking Barriers and Setting New Standards

As a highly skilled female neurosurgeon in a traditionally male-dominated field, Dr. Bridges challenges industry norms while delivering exceptional results. She acknowledges the preconceived notions some patients may have about neurosurgeons, and she actively works to build trust through comprehensive care, education, and superior patient outcomes.

By increasing her online presence and educational outreach, she aims to expand access to high-quality spine surgery in the Treasure Valley and beyond. Dr. Bridges encourages patients to advocate for their own care, ensuring they receive the best available treatment options.

“Our goal is not just to perform successful surgeries but to guide patients through every step of their journey with transparency, compassion, and excellence,” says Dr. Bridges.

About Kelly Bridges Neurosurgery

Kelly Bridges Neurosurgery provides advanced, evidence-based spine surgery with a patient-first approach. Led by Dr. Kelly Bridges, MD, the practice is committed to delivering exceptional surgical outcomes while prioritizing patient education and long-term well-being.

For more information, visit: kellybridgesneurosurgery-id.com.

Check out patient reviews on Yelp and Google Reviews.

Dr. Kelly Bridges, MD

Kelly Bridges Neurosurgery

