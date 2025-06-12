Uber accelerates driverless taxi trials in the UK

Uber announced plans to trial robotaxis—autonomous vehicles without a human safety driver—in London next spring. The company will collaborate with UK-based AI specialist Wayve, which has been testing its driverless technology on London’s streets under human supervision, complying with current regulations.

Accelerated UK Regulatory Framework

This announcement follows recent changes in the UK government’s approach to autonomous vehicles. Initially, fully driverless cars were expected on British roads by 2026, later pushed to the second half of 2027. However, the government is now introducing an accelerated framework aimed at fast-tracking small-scale autonomous commercial services like buses and taxis.

Details about whether Uber’s robotaxis will be accessible to customers during the trial are yet to be finalized. Uber has expressed intentions to integrate robotaxis as a regular ride option on its UK app as soon as the legal environment permits.

The Department for Transport estimates that autonomous vehicle technology could generate 38,000 new jobs and contribute £42 billion to the UK economy by 2035. Despite this optimism, some voices—like GMB national secretary Andy Prendergast—warn of “significant social implications,” including potential impacts on employment.

Precedents and Comparisons

Uber launched its robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in March. The service operates driverless vehicles capable of running 20 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers can opt for robotaxis at no additional fare. Tesla plans to launch a similar service in Austin in June.

Globally, fully autonomous vehicles have logged millions of miles in countries like China, the UAE, and Singapore. While studies based on US data suggest that automated vehicles have lower accident rates compared to human drivers, there have been reported incidents ranging from collisions to passengers being locked inside vehicles. A San Francisco-based robotaxi service was also cancelled after recurrent malfunctions.

In May, a reporter took a ride in a Wayve-equipped Ford Mach-E in central London. Although a human safety driver was present, they did not intervene during the 30-minute journey. The vehicle navigated complex urban hazards such as heavy traffic, temporary traffic lights, cyclists, and even a pedestrian on crutches crossing the road.

Equipped with sensors, radar, and AI-driven real-time controls, the car demonstrated cautious and precise driving, making for a smooth and uneventful trip.

Author’s Opinion Uber’s move to bring driverless taxis to London marks a pivotal moment in urban mobility. While the technology shows promising safety and efficiency gains, the social and economic ramifications—particularly on jobs and regulatory challenges—must be carefully managed. The success of such trials hinges not only on technology but also on public trust and effective legislation to ensure safe, equitable deployment.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.