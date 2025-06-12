Anxiety Wave Founder Jort Kamphuis Announces Practical and Guided Method to Overcome Anxiety and Panic Disorders

Anxiety Wave’s Bold Mission: From Personal Tragedy to a Global Recovery Movement

Anxiety Wave, an anxiety recovery platform founded by Jort Kamphuis, is offering a practical and guided approach to overcoming anxiety and panic disorders. This method has already supported over 2,000 individuals in breaking free from the debilitating grip of anxiety. The platform’s approach is built on acceptance-based principles, psychological science and the founders own experiences diverging from traditional methods that often focus solely on symptom management.

The company’s message is clear: full recovery from anxiety is not just a possibility—it’s a learnable skill. Founded in 2023, Anxiety Wave has quickly gained recognition for its unique and structured approach, offering real recovery instead of temporary symptom relief.

The Origins of Anxiety Wave: A Personal Journey of Struggle and Triumph

The journey of Anxiety Wave began when founder Jort experienced the profound loss of his mother and step-dad in a tragic car crash. In the aftermath of this traumatic event, Jort found himself spiraling into years of debilitating panic attacks, Generalised Anxiety Disorder, and health anxiety. Despite seeking help from therapists, trying medication, and experimenting with mindfulness techniques, nothing seemed to bring him lasting relief.

Frustrated and desperate for answers, Jort sought out a new approach that would not only help manage the symptoms but ultimately lead to real recovery. His research led him to acceptance-based therapy and principles rooted in behavioral science. These findings became the foundation of Anxiety Wave’s method, which has already helped thousands of people regain control over their lives.

Anxiety Wave’s Science-Backed Method: A Step-by-Step Practical Path to Full Recovery

What sets Anxiety Wave apart from other mental health solutions is its focus on actual recovery, not symptom management, while making this extremely practical. The Anxiety Wave Method is a structured, step-by-step process that teaches individuals how to retrain their brains to stop fearing the very symptoms that fuel anxiety. This approach is grounded in proven psychological principles, including the work of Dr. Claire Weekes, a pioneer in the treatment of anxiety.

The core is easy to understand and sounds simple – but is actually harder to do. As Anxiety Wave says, it’s a skill that can be learned. A skill that takes courage, time and effort – and that one will hold for a lifetime.

Anxiety Wave offers multiple levels of support to accommodate different needs. These range from a free masterclass to a comprehensive 16-week program, with a premium coaching track available for those who need more personalized guidance. This flexibility allows individuals to choose the level of support that best suits their needs, ensuring a tailored approach for each participant.

Since its launch, Anxiety Wave has supported over 2,000 participants, many of whom had struggled with anxiety for years before discovering the program. The method has been particularly effective for those suffering from panic attacks, agoraphobia, fear of driving, health anxiety, depersonalization/derealization (DP/DR), and intrusive thoughts, particularly those who had found little success with conventional treatment options.

Real-Life Testimonials: The Impact of Anxiety Wave on Recovery

The effectiveness of the Anxiety Wave Method is highlighted by powerful testimonials from participants who have transformed their lives through the program. Individuals like Stefanie, Johnny, Noel, and Trey credit the program with helping them regain control over their anxiety and rebuild their lives.

Stefanie recalls, “I couldn’t drive more than 5 minutes from my house without panicking. Today, I’m driving cross-country with confidence. This program gave me my freedom back.”

Johnny, who is now an anxiety coach himself, shares his experience: “I tried everything—apps, therapy, supplements—but nothing stopped the spiral. The Anxiety Wave method was the first thing that actually made me feel in control again.”

Noel emphasizes, “I thought I’d have to live with anxiety forever. This wasn’t just symptom management—it was real recovery. I got my life, relationships, and peace of mind back.”

Trey’s success story speaks volumes: “I went from multiple panic attacks a day to zero. I’m back in the gym, back in my social life, and no longer scared of my own body.”

These testimonials reflect the power of Anxiety Wave’s method, providing tangible proof that real recovery is possible for those suffering from anxiety disorders.

The Future of Anxiety Wave: Expanding Reach and Impact

With its growing success and an expanding global community, Anxiety Wave continues to build on its mission of helping individuals achieve full recovery from anxiety. The platform’s innovative approach is gaining traction in the mental health space, attracting the attention of both professionals and former sufferers who credit the method with transforming their lives.

Founder Jort Kamphuis is committed to spreading the message that recovery is possible, saying, “I’m not a therapist. I’m someone who lived through hell, found what actually works, and now help others shortcut the painful trial-and-error I went through. Recovery is possible—and I won’t stop until more people know that and stop using all the “solutions” that just keep them stuck.”

“Real recovery is when you can do the things you want to do – without being bothered by anxiety. It’s a mindset shift, where you no longer care about it because you know that you can handle it, and you’ve proven this to yourself. Then it stops showing up.”, says Jort.

The platform’s continued success serves as a testament to the power of real recovery and a growing demand for solutions that go beyond symptom management.

About Anxiety Wave:

Anxiety Wave is a science and experience based anxiety recovery program founded by Jort Kamphuis in 2023. The company provides a structured, step-by-step program to help individuals break free from anxiety, panic attacks, and related disorders in the most practical way possible. Rooted in principles from behavioral science and acceptance-based therapy, Anxiety Wave offers a new path to recovery that focuses on long-term results, as participants learn exactly how to deal with anxiety in the right way and desensitize their nervous systems. The platform offers multiple levels of support, including free resources, a comprehensive 16-week guided program, and a premium coaching track for personalized guidance.

