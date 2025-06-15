DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Nvidia CEO declares this decade as the era of robotics and autonomous vehicles

ByHilary Ong

Jun 15, 2025

Nvidia CEO declares this decade as the era of robotics and autonomous vehicles

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said autonomous vehicles (AVs) and robotics are poised for major growth in the coming years.

“This is going to be the decade of AV [autonomous vehicles], robotics, autonomous machines,” Huang told CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal on Thursday at the Viva Tech conference in Paris.

Nvidia plays a significant role in the development and deployment of driverless vehicles by providing both hardware and software solutions essential to AV technology.

Autonomous Vehicles Gaining Ground Globally

In the United States, self-driving cars are becoming increasingly common. Google-owned Waymo operates robotaxi services in parts of San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Chinese companies like Baidu and Pony.ai also run their own robotaxi fleets.

Europe has yet to see widespread AV adoption, primarily due to unclear regulations that have slowed the introduction of self-driving technology services.

Progress is underway. The UK has passed the Autonomous Vehicles Act, clearing the path for self-driving vehicles to operate on public roads by 2026.

Uber announced on Tuesday a partnership with British self-driving technology firm Wayve to begin trials of fully autonomous rides in the UK starting spring 2026.

Author’s Opinion

While the decade ahead looks promising for autonomous vehicles and robotics, the path to widespread adoption is complex. Regulatory hurdles, public trust, and technological refinement must align for these innovations to truly transform transportation. Nvidia’s leadership in this space highlights the critical role technology companies will play, but careful oversight and phased deployment remain essential.

Featured image credit: Hillel Steinberg via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Reeves won’t dismiss possibility of tax hikes following economic contraction
Jun 14, 2025 Dayne Lee
PetShopGuru.com Introduces Affordable Online Platform for Pet Breeders to List All Types of Pets
Jun 14, 2025 Ethan Lin
Effortlessway Aesthetic Redefines Med Spa Excellence in NYC with Microneedling and Sculptra Treatments
Jun 14, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801